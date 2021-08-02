All-Tribune spring football: La Crosse Central's Mason Herlitzke named player of the year

Teams noticed and tried to take away aspects of Herlitzke’s play.

Holmen limited him to 8-of-17 passing for 105 yards and two touchdowns, while Superior held him to 76 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. But Herlitzke found other ways to be productive.

Against the Vikings, he had 19 carries for 154 yards and three touchdowns. Against the Spartans, he completed 10 of 15 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns.

“Superior, their coach said after the game that their game plan was to not let me run the ball,” Herlitzke said. “... I think we did take what we got.”

College coaches noticed, too, and Herlitzke said he’s open to playing at the next level if given the opportunity. But for now, he can’t get the RiverHawks’ loss to Logan — the only game that he didn’t find the end zone — out of his head.

“They brought those two safeties in the box who were really good athletes,” Herlitzke said. “... I need to do a better job of being able to step up in the pocket and throw over the top.”