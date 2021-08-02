All-Tribune spring football: La Crosse Central's Mason Herlitzke named player of the year

The snap bounced off Mason Herlitzke’s hands and over his head.
The Central High School football team’s junior quarterback burst back to the 14-yard line, where the ball took a friendly hop into his arms.
With two defenders closing in on his right, he raced around another and made his way toward the left sideline. Herlitzke then threw across his body and delivered a dart past the fingertips of a diving Eau Claire Memorial defender and into the hands of Porter Pretasky in the front corner of the end zone.
Herlitzke didn’t need to wait for the signal from the official; he raised both of his hands above his head.
That touchdown came in Herlitzke’s first game under center for the RiverHawks, and it helped set the tone for a sensational season.
Herlitzke dazzled with his playmaking ability, accounted for 75% of Central’s offensive output and led the RiverHawks to a 4-1 record — all while occupying a position previously held by Jonathan Davis.
He begins a second season as Central’s starting quarterback this week, but he enters with the momentum of being the Tribune’s spring season football player of the year.
“It means a lot to me to be recognized like that. There’s some big names in the area,” said Herlitzke, who also passed along credit to the rest of the team. “... It’s actually something that I’ve wanted to do, and it’s a pretty big accomplishment that I’m proud about.”
Herlitzke completed 62% of his passes for 803 yards and nine touchdowns against four interceptions. He also had 82 carries for 647 yards — an average of 7.9 yards per carry — and 11 touchdowns.
His ability to make plays on the ground and through the air was reminiscent of his predecessor. And while Herlitzke is certainly his own player and wants to blaze his own trail, he doesn’t mind the play-style comparison.
“I think it’s actually really cool to be compared to him in that way,” Herlitzke said, “and not be contrasted and compared like ‘not as good’ or ‘better.’”
Still, Herlitzke said he felt like he had a lot to prove, particularly with his arm; he had played quarterback at lower levels but was a receiver as a sophomore and knew he needed to improve on shorter route concepts.
So he was nervous before Central’s spring season-opener against Eau Claire Memorial, but that didn’t show.
Herlitzke threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns while adding 221 yards and three scores on the ground. He threw a pick-six early in the fourth quarter that put the Old Abes up by 13 points, but he helped orchestrate a 43-33 comeback win.
“I think after we started driving after that pick-six, I think my confidence, it just clicked for the rest of the season,” Herlitzke said.
Teams noticed and tried to take away aspects of Herlitzke’s play.
Holmen limited him to 8-of-17 passing for 105 yards and two touchdowns, while Superior held him to 76 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. But Herlitzke found other ways to be productive.
Against the Vikings, he had 19 carries for 154 yards and three touchdowns. Against the Spartans, he completed 10 of 15 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns.
“Superior, their coach said after the game that their game plan was to not let me run the ball,” Herlitzke said. “... I think we did take what we got.”
College coaches noticed, too, and Herlitzke said he’s open to playing at the next level if given the opportunity. But for now, he can’t get the RiverHawks’ loss to Logan — the only game that he didn’t find the end zone — out of his head.
“They brought those two safeties in the box who were really good athletes,” Herlitzke said. “... I need to do a better job of being able to step up in the pocket and throw over the top.”
It’s no surprise, then, that Herlitzke — despite being a WFCA All-Region selection and earning AP All-State honorable mention — posted a video of his crazy touchdown to Pretasky against Eau Claire Memorial on Twitter with “much more to prove next season” in the caption.
“Winning the conference is something that I really want to do,” Herlitzke said. “And making a deep run and going to state is something that our team has always talked about.
“I think Central in the last few years … nobody’s took us seriously. I want people to start taking us more seriously.”
