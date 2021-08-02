All-Tribune spring football: The First Team

Hank Reader, sr., BangorWas third on the team in tackles (39) and tied for second in tackles for loss (seven). … Had two sacks, forced one fumble and recovered one fumble. … Also threw for 235 yards and six touchdowns as the Cardinals’ quarterback, while rushing for 136 yards and three touchdowns.

Ethan Shepard, jr., CentralLed the RiverHawks in tackles with 42 in five games. … Had one tackle for loss and one sack. … Registered at least nine tackles in three games, including 14 in a win over Holmen. … Also forced and recovered two fumbles in that victory over the Vikings. … Recovered a fumble and had an interception in a win over Eau Claire Memorial.

Mason Hammes, sr., HolmenWFCA All-Region selection. … Had 15 tackles and broke up one pass. … Posted a season-high five tackles against Central and had four in a shutout win over Eau Claire North.

Kaden Updike, jr., ArcadiaWFCA All-Region selection at defensive back and punter. … Led the Raiders with 48 tackles and had two interceptions, including one that he returned for a touchdown. … Was a key part of a defense that allowed 13.5 points per game. … Had a season-high 16 tackles in a win over G-E-T. … Also threw eight touchdowns passes and rushed for three as Arcadia’s quarterback.