All-Tribune spring football: The First Team

FIRST TEAMOFFENSE
Mason Herlitzke, jr., CentralAP All-State Honorable Mention. … WFCA All-Region selection. … Dynamic playmaker who accounted for about 75% of the RiverHawks’ offense. … First-year starter completed 62% of his passes for 803 yards and nine touchdowns against four interceptions. … Also rushed for 647 yards and 11 touchdowns. … Totaled 443 yards and six touchdowns against Eau Claire Memorial. … Rushed for four touchdowns in a win at Eau Claire North. … Led Central to a 4-1 record and helped the team average 34.4 points per game.
Luke Vance, sr., G-E-TAP All-State Honorable Mention. … WFCA All-Region selection. … Patient yet quick back who was nearly impossible to chase down once in the open field. … Led the Red Hawks in carries (103), rushing yards (814) and rushing touchdowns (11). … Averaged 7.9 yards per carry and 162.8 yards per game. … Rushed for more than 200 yards in wins over Sparta and Black River Falls. … Had a season-high four touchdowns against the Tigers.
Nick Kent, jr., SpartaWas the primary ball-carrier for the Spartans, who averaged 186 rushing yards per game. … Totaled 80 carries for 565 yards, good for 7.1 yards per attempt. ... Averaged 94.2 rushing yards per game and had seven of Sparta’s 15 rushing scores. … Had big games in wins at Logan (22 carries for 219 yards and three TDs) and at Eau Claire North (12 carries for 170 yards and two TDs).
Mathieu Oesterle, jr., BangorWFCA All-Region selection. … Led the Cardinals in carries (92), rushing yards (550) and touchdowns (eight). … Averaged 6.0 yards per carry and 91.7 yards per game for an offense shared carries. … Posted a season-high 125 rushing yards in a 34-28 win over Cashton. … Rushed for two touchdowns in three games.
Colin O’Neil, so., CashtonPlayed a key role in the Eagles having a memorable season and 6-1 record in the Scenic Bluffs. ... Punctuated his season by scoring three touchdowns and rushing for 124 yards in Cashton’s only loss of the season to Bangor. ... The outcome was significant for the team in showing it could challenge the longtime champs. ... Also had key runs of 50 and 15 yards in a 7-6 win over Royall in a battle for second place.
Porter Pretasky, jr., CentralOne of Herlitzke’s main targets and an ideal red zone threat at 6-foot-5. … Had 14 catches for 185 yards and six touchdowns. … Caught a touchdown in four of the RiverHawks’ five games. … Posted season-highs in catches (five), receiving yards (59) and touchdowns (3) in a 43-33 win over Eau Claire Memorial.
Evan Pauly, sr., ArcadiaWFCA All-Region selection at wide receiver and linebacker. … Hauled in 15 catches for 309 yards and six touchdowns in six games. … No other Raiders receiver totaled 100 yards or had multiple touchdown catches. … Caught two touchdown passes in wins over Menominee Indian and Black River Falls. … Had five catches for 107 yards and a touchdown in a win over G-E-T. … Was also second on the team in tackles (46) and forced two fumbles.
Jack McHugh-Sake, sr., LoganLed the Rangers with 14 catches to go along with 215 yards and a touchdown. … Had four catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in a 20-10 win over Central. … Totaled a season-high 74 yards at Superior. … Also had 17 tackles and one sack.
Austin Beitlich, sr., CentralA contributing offensive and defensive lineman who could play all five offensive positions and did play the most combined snaps among Central linemen. ... Helped the RiverHawks put together a formidable offense that averaged 34.4 points and 385 yards per game.
Trevor Daffinson, sr., G-E-TAP All-State Honorable Mention. … WFCA All-Region selection on offensive and defensive line. … Helped pave the way for the Red Hawks’ vaunted rushing attack, which averaged 338.2 yards per game. … G-E-T averaged 6.6 yards per carry and totaled 23 rushing touchdowns.
Devon Mathison, sr., BangorWFCA All-Region selection. … Was a key member of the offensive line for the run-heavy Cardinals. … Bangor averaged 221.6 rushing yards per game while scoring 41.5 points per game. … The Cardinals averaged 5.5 yards per carry and had 27 rushing touchdowns.
Fabian Sanchez, sr., SpartaHelped the Spartans rush for 7.0 yards per carry and find the end zone 15 times on the ground. … Sparta averaged 186 rushing yards per game and scored 30.2 points per game.
Jackson Servais, sr., CentralAP All-State Honorable Mention. … WFCA All-Region selection. … Helped the RiverHawks average 224 rushing yards per game while also protecting Herlitzke. … Central averaged 6.7 yards per carry and had 15 touchdowns on the ground.
A-P
Corbin Hauser, sr., SpartaHad 23 carries for 127 yards and a touchdown, including a season-high 49 yards against Superior. … Returned three kickoffs for scores, including the first kickoff the Spartans received on the season. … Also had five catches for 88 yards. … Totaled 38 tackles and two interceptions on the other side of the ball.
DEFENSE
Kaden Banks, sr., HolmenLed the Vikings in tackles for loss with eight in four games. … Also had a team-high 4½ sacks. … Was fifth on the team in total tackles (22). … Had a season-high seven tackles against Central. … Registered a season-high three tackles for loss and 2½ sacks in a win at Logan. … Also had two sacks in a shutout win over Eau Claire North.
Madden Connelly, sr., SpartaWFCA All-Region selection. … Totaled 49 tackles in six games for the Spartans. … Led the team in sacks (three) and was second in tackles for loss (five). … Also forced two fumbles. … Had at least nine tackles in three games, including a season-high 11 against G-E-T. … Registered multiple tackles for loss in wins at Logan and at Eau Claire North.
Ethan Hemmersbach, sr., BangorAP All-State Honorable Mention. … WFCA All-Region selection. … Was key part of the Cardinals’ defense, which had three shutouts and allowed only 6.7 points per game. … Had 12 tackles, seven of which were for loss. … Recovered one fumble. … Posted a season-high five tackles, including two for loss, in a win over Cashton.
Martell Owens, jr., LoganTotaled 32 tackles in five games for the Rangers. … Was second on the team in sacks (two) and was tied for second in tackles for loss (five). … Forced one fumble and had one interception. … Registered a season-high 10 tackles against Sparta and a season-high three tackles for loss in a win over Eau Claire North. … Had 1½ sacks in a win over Central. … Also had two rushing touchdowns.
Sam Barnett, sr., HolmenAP All-State Honorable Mention. … WFCA All-Region selection. … Led the Vikings with 62 tackles, more than double the team’s second-leading tackler, in five games. … Had three tackles for loss and two sacks. … Registered at least 10 tackles in four games, including a season-high 18 against Central. … Also had 49 carries for 227 yards and four touchdowns.
Hayden Lyga, sr., BangorWFCA All-Region selection. … Led the Cardinals with 67 tackles in six games. … Was tied for second on the team in tackles for loss (seven) and had one sack. … Registered at least 10 tackles in three games, including a season-high 16 in a win over Cashton. … Had four tackles for loss in a win over Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca. … Also had four rushing touchdowns.
Hank Reader, sr., BangorWas third on the team in tackles (39) and tied for second in tackles for loss (seven). … Had two sacks, forced one fumble and recovered one fumble. … Also threw for 235 yards and six touchdowns as the Cardinals’ quarterback, while rushing for 136 yards and three touchdowns.
Ethan Shepard, jr., CentralLed the RiverHawks in tackles with 42 in five games. … Had one tackle for loss and one sack. … Registered at least nine tackles in three games, including 14 in a win over Holmen. … Also forced and recovered two fumbles in that victory over the Vikings. … Recovered a fumble and had an interception in a win over Eau Claire Memorial.
Mason Hammes, sr., HolmenWFCA All-Region selection. … Had 15 tackles and broke up one pass. … Posted a season-high five tackles against Central and had four in a shutout win over Eau Claire North.
Kaden Updike, jr., ArcadiaWFCA All-Region selection at defensive back and punter. … Led the Raiders with 48 tackles and had two interceptions, including one that he returned for a touchdown. … Was a key part of a defense that allowed 13.5 points per game. … Had a season-high 16 tackles in a win over G-E-T. … Also threw eight touchdowns passes and rushed for three as Arcadia’s quarterback.
Trent Wieland, sr., LoganWas the Rangers’ second leading tackler (33). … Led the team in tackles for loss (eight) and sacks (4½) . … Registered a season-high 10 tackles, including six for loss and 4½ sacks in a win over Central. … Forced one fumble, had one interception and broke up three passes. … Also had 66 carries for 348 yards and two touchdowns on the other side of the ball.
K/P
Nathan Crenshaw, sr., BangorMade three of four field goal attempts and 28 of 33 extra point attempts. … Punted only four times but averaged 33.8 yards per punt.