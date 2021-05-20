AP All-State football: Six Coulee Region players earn honorable mention

There were a few football teams in the Coulee Region that had little trouble finding a rhythm quickly during a historic spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those teams were rewarded for strong seasons by some of their players earning spots on The Associated Press All-State teams that were released Thursday after being selected by a panel of state sports writers.
Central High School junior Mason Herlitzke made a huge impact during his first season as the RiverHawks' starting quarterback and earned honorable mention on a list that included just a first team due to the number of programs that played in the spring.
Herlitzke was joined locally on honorable mention by senior offensive lineman and teammate Jackson Servais after Central (4-1) piled up the offensive numbers before losing its final game to Logan.
G-E-T seniors Trevor Daffinson, a standout offensive and defensive lineman, and Luke Vance, a running back, also earned honorable mention, along with Holmen senior linebacker Sam Barnett and Bangor senior defensive lineman Ethan Hemmersbach.
Fond du Lac running back and defensive back Braelon Allen was chosen as the season's state player of the year, and Fond du Lac coach Steven Jorgensen as its coach of the year after the Cardinals went unbeaten and soundly beat powerhouse Kimberly.
Allen is a University of Wisconsin recruit who rushed for 1,047 yards -- he averaged 14.7 yards per attempt -- and scored 21 touchdowns in seven games. He also was in on 57 tackles with five for loss and three sacks to go with a forced fumble and interception.
Allen's talent is such that the Badgers aren't yet sure what position he will play.
Herlitzke passed for 803 yards and nine touchdowns and rushed for 647 yards and 11 touchdowns in five games. He completed 62 percent of his passes and averaged 7.9 yards per rush.
Servais, a three-year offensive starter, played a big role in the RiverHawks averaging more than 30 points per game and Herlitzke having such a big season.
Vance was the area's top rusher with 814 yards and 11 touchdowns as the Red Hawks went 4-1. He had a 265-yard game with four touchdowns during a win over Black River Falls.
Daffinson had four sacks and seven tackles behind the line of scrimmage among his 27 stops for G-E-T. He was also a key figure in Vance's performance.
Barnett averaged 12 tackles per game for the Vikings and rushed for 277 yards and four touchdowns as the team's fullback. He made three tackles for loss and had two sacks as the top force on Holmen's defense.
Hemmersbach was key in Bangor posting a 7-0 record and winning another Scenic Bluffs Conference championship. He had seven tackles for loss and recovered a fumble for a team that allowed 40 points and posted five shutouts.