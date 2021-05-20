AP All-State football: Six Coulee Region players earn honorable mention

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Allen is a University of Wisconsin recruit who rushed for 1,047 yards -- he averaged 14.7 yards per attempt -- and scored 21 touchdowns in seven games. He also was in on 57 tackles with five for loss and three sacks to go with a forced fumble and interception.

Allen's talent is such that the Badgers aren't yet sure what position he will play.

Herlitzke passed for 803 yards and nine touchdowns and rushed for 647 yards and 11 touchdowns in five games. He completed 62 percent of his passes and averaged 7.9 yards per rush.

Servais, a three-year offensive starter, played a big role in the RiverHawks averaging more than 30 points per game and Herlitzke having such a big season.

Vance was the area's top rusher with 814 yards and 11 touchdowns as the Red Hawks went 4-1. He had a 265-yard game with four touchdowns during a win over Black River Falls.

Daffinson had four sacks and seven tackles behind the line of scrimmage among his 27 stops for G-E-T. He was also a key figure in Vance's performance.

Barnett averaged 12 tackles per game for the Vikings and rushed for 277 yards and four touchdowns as the team's fullback. He made three tackles for loss and had two sacks as the top force on Holmen's defense.

Hemmersbach was key in Bangor posting a 7-0 record and winning another Scenic Bluffs Conference championship. He had seven tackles for loss and recovered a fumble for a team that allowed 40 points and posted five shutouts.

