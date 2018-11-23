MINNEAPOLIS — The question had lingered around the Caledonia High School football team throughout its current run of dominance.
Those on the outside — looking only at the lopsided final scores the Warriors have racked up during a now 54-game win streak — would ask, “What would happen if Caledonia was challenged? Could the Warriors handle it?”
The way in which the Warriors won the MSHSL Class AA state championship Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium should put those questions to rest for good. Not only do they downplay the preparation and the execution necessary for Caledonia to build big leads and keep them so often, but the 21-0 victory over Barnesville also showed that the Warriors can take a game that was tight 90 percent of the way and still make it look “easy” on the final scoreboard.
“We couldn’t have ask for a better more exciting game than this. It was just what we wanted,” said senior Ryan Wagner, who had an impact as a kicker with three extra points, three good punts, and a recovered fumble on defense. “We wanted a tight game, we wanted to actually unite and have to play.”
Barnesville brought the right formula to the contest to try to knock Caledonia (13-0) off course in its quest for a ninth title in 12 years. The Trojans (11-3) have a ball-control offense with which it can shorten games, and their defense was up to the task of slowing the Warriors down.
Caledonia led 7-0 after three quarters, but Barnesville was on the Warriors’ 30-yard line and threatening to tie the score or take a lead. But one area in which the Trojans fell short was executing once the end zone got close. The Warriors stuffed a trio of run attempts to set up a fourth-and-9, then senior Nick McCabe tipped away a pass to get the ball back.
It was the second fourth-down stop of the second half for Caledonia. The first came when it forced an incompletion on a fourth-and-6 from the 21.
“I just want to compliment everyone that played, because defensively they just kept battling and battling,” Caledonia defensive coordinator and former head coach Brent Schroeder said. “Especially when we were up against the wall in those cold, dark places that weren’t so nice. They got us out of there.”
After running just six offensive plays in the third quarter, Caledonia’s offense woke up, established McCabe and the run game, and marched 71 yards in 10 plays to score and go up 14-0.
It took patience and poise for the Warriors not to panic when things didn’t go their way early. They had an interception, and they fumbled in the red zone after Barnesville recovered a low shotgun snap went through quarterback Noah King’s legs.
But, as one comes to understand after talking with players and coaches from the Caledonia program, the Warriors were prepared for situations like that.
“We talk a lot about being down 14-0, what we’re going to do,” coach Carl Fruechte said. “Are we going to freak out? How are we going to handle it? We try to put ourselves mentally there.”
Senior Tate Meiners, who had the longest catch of the day at 34 yards and punched in a 1-yard run that gave the Warriors a two-score lead late in the fourth quarter, said the team has been seasoned by its coaches and classes in the past.
“It teaches us a lot of life skills. Winning all the time, you know what it takes to be successful like that,” Meiners said. “Being here, I can’t talk enough about the role models that we have in our coaching staff and the guys that came before us. We just try to be like them.”
A majority of the players on the Caledonia roster have never lost a high school football game. They’ve rarely been in close games. The Warriors had two potential scares in the middle of the season, but otherwise they’ve rolled opponents.
King didn’t have his best day — 9 of 19 passing for 84 yards and a pick to go with 34 rushing yards — but was crucial in running the clock out in the fourth quarter once the game was in hand. King, who had to watch last season’s state championship blowout from the sideline due to a back injury, said the tight contest was even more rewarding.
“I think it is a little more exciting, especially on the biggest stage,” King said. “It wasn’t given to us, we really had to battle for it. We stuck together, everybody did their job, and we came out on top.”