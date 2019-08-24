Colten Bartholomew: Onalaska learning to win with defense

ONALASKA — In years past, Onalaska High School football coach Tom Yashinsky wouldn’t have made the decision he made in the fourth quarter of Friday’s season opener against Hudson.
The nonconference game at Onalaska was knotted at 14 in the fourth quarter and the Hilltoppers’ offense was in a bit of a rut. It had the ball near Hudson’s 40-yard line, but three incomplete passes created a fourth-and-10 situation — one that in years prior Yashinsky may have left his offense on the field and risked giving up good field position because he believed his could make a big play happen.
Friday though, Yashinsky sent out the punt unit, and senior Nick Pica delivered a stellar kick that bounced out at the 7. The defense turned in a three-and-out, and a bad punt from Hudson gave Onalaska the ball at the Raiders’ 39.
A three-play drive followed and it produced the winning touchdown in a 21-14 statement victory for the Hilltoppers.
Yashinsky will never shy away from taking a chance with his offense — he and offensive coordinator Andy Sires have established one of the best big-play, quick-strike schemes in the area. But the coach sees the strength of his Hilltoppers on the defensive side of the ball, where experienced players occupy almost every role, and his faith in those players was rewarded against a Division 1 opponent to open the year.
“Do you know how hard it was for me to punt there?” Yashinsky asked after the game, letting his usually aggressive offensive mind show. “But when you have that defense, you’re more likely to play field position. So we did.”
Onalaska (1-0) showed more defensive than just one key stop.
Hudson (0-1) started with the ball in Hilltoppers territory three times, including twice in the second half. The Raiders also had drives start at their 44-, 41-, and 46-yard lines. Only one of those possessions turned into points for Hudson — Onalaska’s defense consistently bottled up the Raiders’ option attack and its secondary made plays to disrupt the passing game as well.
“They proved they can keep the ball out of the end zone when they’re backed up,” Yashinsky said. “We had some huge plays. Our front guys played really well, and I’m really proud of them.”
Hudson, a team that averaged 30.9 points per game last season but lost 17 seniors, only tallied three plays of more than 20 yards and finished with 239 yards of total offense. Hudson had 157 yards rushing on 47 tries (3.7 per carry), but take out junior Matteo Bonnin’s 65-yard score on a counter run, and that average drops to 2 yards per carry.
The Hilltoppers’ success against Hudson’s option look stemmed from the team’s playoff loss to Rice Lake a season ago, senior linebacker/defensive end David Luck said. Onalaska did fairly well limiting big runs in that second-round playoff matchup, but it allowed Rice Lake to gash the defense with long pass plays.
“We had a sour taste in our mouth about that,” said Luck, who caught a screen pass in the first half and turned it into a score from 47 yards out. “We took what we learned, trusted each other out there, and made it work. It was awesome.”
Hudson’s passing attack, which featured a number of wheel routes and long-developing plays, was handled by a fast, physical Onalaska secondary that includes seniors Nick Pica, Jess Ondell and Hank Olsen.
Pica and Ondell each had an interception, with Ondell’s coming on a fourth-and-10 heave from Hudson quarterback Owen Anderson to set up a kneel-down for the Hilltoppers. Pica’s halted a third-quarter drive after Anderson’s pass floated high and deep.
Olsen may have made the play of the game on the third-and-10 preceding Ondell’s pick, as he perfectly timed when he made contact with a receiver deep down the field and broke up a pass that could’ve been a touchdown or a completion to set Hudson up inside the 5.
Pica said the secondary wants to be known for covering opponents well while also bringing a level of physicality to the position.
“We have that pride where you want to come up and hit,” he said. “But we can also go make that pick. We’re just a really good group of guys that love each other.”
