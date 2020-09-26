Commentary: Welcome to high school football in the age of COVID-19

TOMAH — Ben Faas, the kicker for the Onalaska High School football team, put the ball on the tee and waited for the referee's signal to kick off Friday night’s game at Tomah.
Instead of opting for the electronic whistle in his right pocket, the official at the other end of the field pulled down his neck gaiter, blew the whistle around his neck and quickly covered his face.
Welcome to high school football in age of COVID-19.
It’s different here — different from a usual Friday night under the lights and different from the lives to which we’ve grown accustomed over the past six months.
A sign at the entrance of E.J. McKean Field alerts fans that masks were required. There is no concession stand and no marching band, though Tomah activities director Brad Plueger says the latter is more of a product of lack of practice time beforehand.
Attendance is restricted to two people per player, which puts the limit at about 18% of maximum capacity, according to Plueger. A few people are tasked with informing fans how to space out in their section: Leave a row empty between you and the next person above and below, and stay at least 6 feet away from those in your row.
That’s in the stands, at least.
Many more line the fence and streets surrounding the field — some in lawn chairs, some in the back of trucks, some in lawn chairs on trailers pulled by trucks — a fairly common sight for any Timberwolves home game.
Over the speakers, the PA announcer issues multiple reminders to follow recommendations to wear a mask and socially distance, whether inside or outside the venue.
Down on the field, a box labeled “Disinfectant” sits on a table on the Tomah sideline. Each player has a designated spot on his respective sideline to put a personal water bottle. Communal stations are too much of a risk.
With reminders everywhere, it’s hard to keep the virus and all of its uncertainties out of your head.
It doesn’t respect the boundaries of this field. What if a player is symptomatic and unknowingly spreads it to the other community? We are still learning about the long-term effects and damage the virus can do to our bodies. Is this sport worth the risk?
Remember, the only reason these two teams are on the field together is because both of their previously scheduled opponents couldn’t play because of COVID-19 issues.
But as Faas’ left foot connected with the ball, the virus seemed to slowly melt into the background.
“It feels like Friday night football,” Onalaska senior offensive lineman Colton Hougom said after the Hilltoppers’ 39-13 win. “I mean, I didn’t think it would really, and it does feel like it still.”
Players emphatically signaled that their team came up with the loose ball when it, indeed, had not. Fans complained about a missed holding call. And there were plenty of stereotypical Week 1 mistakes — from false starts and fumbles, to a snap over the head of Tomah punter Drew Brookman that ended in a safety — though the Hilltoppers’ offense, led by junior quarterback Ayden Larson, had its way for much of the game.
Of course, there were more in-game quirks brought on by COVID-19.
Tomah had a sideline member in blue medical gloves, ready to disinfect the ball when it came off the field. Players, who had either a cloth or plastic barrier on their facemask, were permitted to stand from 10-yard line to 10-yard line to practice social distancing, which Onalaska coach Tom Yashinsky frequently reminded his team to do. And there was the occasional delayed whistle when officials did opt for the electronic one at their disposal.
But it did little to take away from the action on the field, and everyone involved was more than willing to comply with the safety guidelines.
“I would do anything just to be out here,” Hougom said. “I’d wear a hazmat on the sideline.”
“To play tonight, it means a lot,” Yashinsky added. “I think it means a lot to the kids, it means a lot to the parents, it means a lot to the Coulee Region to show that, hey, we can do this the right way. We can get kids out playing sports and do this in a responsible way that still gives kids an experience and still gives them a reason to do school.”
It’s hard to say what comes next. Yes, games are scheduled for next week. But this week showed just how fragile those plans can be, which made Friday night all the more special.
“I was scared to look at my phone because I didn’t want to see that we weren’t going to be able to play tonight,” Larson said. “I was just glad that we were able to get the chance.”
Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee
