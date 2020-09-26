Commentary: Welcome to high school football in the age of COVID-19

Over the speakers, the PA announcer issues multiple reminders to follow recommendations to wear a mask and socially distance, whether inside or outside the venue.

Down on the field, a box labeled “Disinfectant” sits on a table on the Tomah sideline. Each player has a designated spot on his respective sideline to put a personal water bottle. Communal stations are too much of a risk.

With reminders everywhere, it’s hard to keep the virus and all of its uncertainties out of your head.

It doesn’t respect the boundaries of this field. What if a player is symptomatic and unknowingly spreads it to the other community? We are still learning about the long-term effects and damage the virus can do to our bodies. Is this sport worth the risk?

Remember, the only reason these two teams are on the field together is because both of their previously scheduled opponents couldn’t play because of COVID-19 issues.

But as Faas’ left foot connected with the ball, the virus seemed to slowly melt into the background.

“It feels like Friday night football,” Onalaska senior offensive lineman Colton Hougom said after the Hilltoppers’ 39-13 win. “I mean, I didn’t think it would really, and it does feel like it still.”