Commentary: West Salem earned this significant MVC victory

WEST SALEM — Bob Gorniak pumped his fist once, shouted and threw both his arms straight up in the air as he continued to shout and look at his players on the field.
The West Salem High School assistant football coach then pumped his fist again, let out another “Yeahhh!!!” and walked the home sideline toward head coach Justin Jehn.
There were zeroes on the scoreboard — probably one more than anyone anticipated — as the coaches smiled, embraced and prepared to celebrate a very significant 10-0 MVC victory over Central on Friday.
They had just watched their Panthers hold a team that scored 94 points in its first two games without a point. They watched their defense fluster — for the most part — a very powerful offense with physicality, discipline and good game plan.
Most importantly, they watched their team pick up a win in its first high-profile conference game of the season. The goal now is to add to that total.
“We were pleased with the way we played last week, but not being able to finish left us a little unsure of who we were,” Jehn said of a game against Ellsworth that was ruled a no contest due to lightning in the third quarter. “We not only looked at this as the first conference game, which is always big, but as a measuring stick.
“To hold (the RiverHawks’) offense to that output makes us super-pleased, and while we talk about big goals later in the season, this is an important start.”
West Salem (2-0, 1-0) was losing that game to Ellsworth by a 20-14 score but struggled more with giving up big plays than consistent yards. Central (2-1, 0-1) also had trouble finding consistency against the Panthers.
While scoring 10 points doesn’t sound like an impressive offensive performance, it doesn’t tell the entire story. West Salem had to move the sticks and keep drives alive to counter Central’s explosive offense.
Limiting the number of times Central quarterback Mason Herlitzke had the ball in his hands was a priority, and the Panthers met that challenge.
The RiverHawks only ran three plays in the first quarter and 18 while gaining three first downs in the first half. Eight of those first-half plays went for zero or negative yards.
The one-sided first quarter was the result of a long opening drive for West Salem, one that started at Central’s 35-yard line after a big kickoff return by Zack Niemeier.
The Panthers ran 15 plays, gained 34 yards and held the ball for 8 minutes, 8 seconds. The RiverHawks stopped them from finishing that drive by stopping Luke Noel at the 1 on a fourth-and-goal snap from the 5, but it was a welcomed start for West Salem.
“We got to the 1, but we couldn’t keep it going,” said West Salem senior defensive back/wide receiver Jack Hehli said, whose team had just three drives without an earned first down aside from having the ball when time ran out at the end of the half and the game. “That’s something we have to work on.
“We kept the ball a lot. Of course, we want to score and not turn it over like we did a couple times. We held the ball, but we have things to clean up and do better.”
Hehli nearly picked off a Herlitzke pass in the first quarter and did get his hands on an interception in the third. He also drew the coverage assignment of Central’s Porter Pretasky, who had eight catches for 188 yards and three touchdowns the first two weeks and one catch for 6 yards on Friday.
Hehli said he simply drew the assignment because he is nearly the same height as the 6-foot-5 Pretasky, but Jehn said there was more to it.
“Yeah, it’s nice that he has that height, but he’s a three-year starter for as at defensive back,” Jehn said of Hehli. “What he did tonight was a big reason we were able to do what we did as a team.
“Not only does he have skill, but he has the experience for that matchup. He was basically one on one with (Pretasky) all night long, and he made some big plays.”
Some credit for that also goes to the Panthers’ ability to never really let Herlitzke get comfortable in the backfield. The pressure wasn’t consistently heavy, but it did the job against a quarterback that can hurt defenses in many ways.
Senior linebackers Noah LaFleur and CJ McConkey were keys to this effort, and McConkey added an interception while dropping back into coverage during a third-quarter drive. LaFleur also sacked Herlitzke for a 4-yard loss late in the third and kicked a 28-yard field goal to break the scoreless tie with 6:48 left in the game.
This, of course, doesn’t mean anything in the MVC was decided on Friday. Onalaska’s win over Holmen was also a significant one, and this loss doesn’t take Central out of the picture.
The RiverHawks didn’t play the way they wanted to on Friday — some of that through their own actions and some out of their control — and will be a dangerous team for Onalaska to play at UW-La Crosse on Friday.
But this game belonged to the Panthers, and they did just about everything they could to make that a reality.
