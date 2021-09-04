Commentary: West Salem earned this significant MVC victory

“We kept the ball a lot. Of course, we want to score and not turn it over like we did a couple times. We held the ball, but we have things to clean up and do better.”

Hehli nearly picked off a Herlitzke pass in the first quarter and did get his hands on an interception in the third. He also drew the coverage assignment of Central’s Porter Pretasky, who had eight catches for 188 yards and three touchdowns the first two weeks and one catch for 6 yards on Friday.

Hehli said he simply drew the assignment because he is nearly the same height as the 6-foot-5 Pretasky, but Jehn said there was more to it.

“Yeah, it’s nice that he has that height, but he’s a three-year starter for as at defensive back,” Jehn said of Hehli. “What he did tonight was a big reason we were able to do what we did as a team.

“Not only does he have skill, but he has the experience for that matchup. He was basically one on one with (Pretasky) all night long, and he made some big plays.”

Some credit for that also goes to the Panthers’ ability to never really let Herlitzke get comfortable in the backfield. The pressure wasn’t consistently heavy, but it did the job against a quarterback that can hurt defenses in many ways.