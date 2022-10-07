Coulee Conference football roundup: West Salem pounds Black River Falls, setting up showdown with La Crosse Aquinas

WEST SALEM — Despite picking up wins, Justin Jehn felt his West Salem High School football team had struggled to find a rhythm in recent games.

The goal, then, was for the Panthers to put that behind them and come out strong on Friday night, and they did just that against visiting Black River Falls.

West Salem needed less than three minutes to get on the board and put up 27 points in the first quarter en route to a 41-0 Coulee Conference win.

“It was good to see our kids take that challenge and run with it,” said Jehn, whose team improved to 7-1 overall and 6-0 in the conference. “Real pleased with how we executed and performed in the first half.”

It’s also an opportune time for the Panthers, whose only loss this season came in Week 1 to Onalaska, to get into a flow — with a showdown with Aquinas for the conference title slated for next week at UW-La Crosse.

The Blugolds (8-0, 6-0) dominated Viroqua 50-16 on Friday.

“Not very often do you play a conference championship game Week 9 in high school,” Jehn said. “So that’ll be fun for both teams.”

West Salem was impressive in all three phases against the Tigers (1-7, 0-6); the defense allowed just 10 yards of offense on 37 plays while the offense piled up 371 yards and averaged 8.6 yards per play.

The Panthers pushed Black River Falls backward and forced a three-and-out on the game’s opening possession, and they needed only five plays to score.

Senior running back Luke Noel picked up 6 yards before ripping off a 22-yard scamper to take West Salem into the red zone. After an incompletion from Brett McConkey, the senior quarterback kept the ball on two straight carries, the latter of which found the end zone from 13 yards out to cap the 46-yard drive.

McConkey also threw two touchdowns — on screens to senior wideouts Andy Johnson and Brennan Kennedy — and finished 4-of-7 for 92 yards.

The screen to Johnson, which went for 49 yards and came on a third down, came on the Panthers’ next possession, and junior Cole Everson followed with a roughly 60-yard punt return for a touchdown.

After the Tigers’ fourth three-and-out of the first quarter, Noel converted a third-and-10 with a 44-yard run before punching it in from 5 yards out to make it 27-0.

Noel finished with eight carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

“He’s a versatile back, but when we see him running physically, we know he’s in the zone,” Jehn said. “That was good to see tonight.”

Aquinas 50, Viroqua 16

VIROQUA — The second-ranked Blugolds set themselves up for the Week 9 battle with West Salem by beating the Blackhawks (1-7, 0-6) handily.

Senior quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer completed 8 of 12 passes for 167 yards and four touchdowns as Aquinas (8-0, 6-0) won its 24th straight game. Senior Colin Conzemius caught three passes for 64 yards and two touchdowns, and Zach Malin, Walter Berns and David Malin caught one touchdown apiece for the Blugolds.

Flottmeyer has passed for 1,611 yards and 19 touchdowns this season, and Conzemius caught his eighth and ninth TDs of the season. Malin rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown, and sophomore Kyle White added 44 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Blugolds.

G-E-T 34, Westby 12

GALESVILLE — The Norsemen (5-3, 3-3) were held to 133 yards by the Red Hawks (4-4, 4-2), who met WIAA playoff criteria by clinching a winning conference record.

Senior running back Nate Schindler rushed for a game-high 108 yards and reached the end zone twice for G-E-T, which entered the second quarter facing a 6-0 deficit after Garrett Vatland scored on a 21-yard run for Westby.

Vatland was held to 30 rushing yards on 12 carries, and Westby managed just 48 rushing yards on 27 attempts. The Red Hawks answered Vatland’s first-quarter touchdown with 20 straight points before Anders Stakston returned a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Stakston’s touchdown had Westby within 20-12, but junior quarterback Cody Schmitz scored his second touchdown on a 2-yard run, and Schindler added an 8-yarder with 1:15 left for the final margin.

Schmitz completed 4 of 10 passes for 94 yards, and the Red Hawks passed for 100 yards when factoring in a 6-yard pass completion by Domanick Knott.

Altoona 60, Arcadia 14

ALTOONA, Wis. — The Railroaders (4-4, 3-3) handed the Raiders (3-5, 2-4) their second loss in a row and fourth defeat in the past five games.

Arcadia will have to beat G-E-T next week to have a chance to qualify for the playoff field.