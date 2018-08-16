SPARTA — It was just a matter of time before Adam Dow became a high school football coach.
He’d been an assistant for several years at three programs before the chance to run his own arrived, and Dow quickly jumped at the opportunity to take over at Sparta High School when John Blaha stepped down after last season.
The former UW-La Crosse lineman has a knack for getting people behind what he is doing, and it didn’t take long for that to spread once Dow was hired.
“The Dow regime has been great,” Sparta quarterback Cole Wisniewski said. “He makes it fun but he also makes sure we are very focused on what we are trying to accomplish.
“He is laid back, but he will also get fired up over something if he needs to.”
Dow’s personality was first showcased outside of his friends and teammates while playing for the Eagles. He hosted an interview segment on a local television station and talked to teammates on the practice field.
Dow had fun with it, and that reached viewers through the camera lens.
Players at De Soto, Clear Lake and Sparta have been able to experience that up close.
“He’ll be great for the kids like he was for ours down here,” said De Soto coach Ev Wick, who gave Dow a spot on his staff when his playing days were over. “He was waiting for an opportunity like this.
“He relates to people well and knows a lot about football techniques and what it takes to win games.”
Dow was part of De Soto’s coaching staff when it qualified twice for the WIAA Division 7 state semifinals.
“Ev gave me control of the offensive and defensive lines right out of UW-L,” Dow said. “I also got my first opportunity to call a (junior varsity) game there, and to experience those kinds of things really gets you ready for something like this.”
Dow, who is Sparta’s dean of students, moved from De Soto to Clear Lake High School before arriving at Sparta in time for the 2015 season. He was the Spartans’ offensive line coach for one season before adding the duties of offensive coordinator the last two.
The overall responsibility of leading the program was something that Dow wanted, and he said the transition has gone relatively smoothly with a roster of nearly 90 players.
“You want more responsibility, but you find out that there is so much,” Dow said with a smile. “There are things that catch you off guard and things you think you’d never have to deal with, but there you are at 7:30 in the morning dealing with it.”
Dow takes over a team that has talent and experience. The Spartans made a return to the WIAA playoffs in 2016 after missing the postseason the previous 10 years and didn’t qualify in the transition season that followed.
The Spartans relied on some young skill players last fall, but Wisniewski and senior Bryce Edwards will see expanded roles this season.
The addition of running back and linebacker Luke Wendorf is also significant, and Dow, Wisniewski and Edwards aren’t shy to say it. Wendorf suffered a knee injury his sophomore season and fought back to play in two games defensively as a junior.
That trio gave Dow a solid place to start when he took the job, and the nucleus has certainly grown since.
Winning in the MVC won’t be easy this season despite the lack of a true favorite, but the Spartans certainly seem to like the guy leading them into battle.
