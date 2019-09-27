Johnny Davis might be the Logan High School football team’s kryptonite. Or maybe some sort of Ark of Victory magic runs through his veins.
As a sophomore in 2017, the Central quarterback led the Red Raiders to a 24-18 win, their first win over the Rangers since 2011, by throwing for 180 yards and tossing the winning touchdown. Last year, Davis helped Central keep the Ark by passing for 210 yards and three touchdowns in a 22-10 win.
Red Raiders coach Tony Servais notes there were plenty of other factors in those Central wins, particularly last year’s senior class, but Davis doesn’t mind being framed as Logan’s undoing.
“Both years I got the opportunity to play against them, I beat them,” he said.
Now a senior, Davis looks to go three-for-three over the Rangers (2-3, 1-2 MVC) and help the Red Raiders (3-2, 1-1) keep the Ark for the third consecutive year, something they haven’t done since winning four straight from 2001-2004.
The Rangers know they will need to contain Central’s 6-foot-5, 195-pound quarterback on Friday at UW-La Crosse if they are to bring the Ark back to the north side.
“Teams over the years, they get great players. When they do that, you’ve got to be able to find a way around it,” Logan coach Casey Knoble said. “He’s a great player, and our goal is to find a way to slow him down and stop him.”
Through five games, Davis has completed 56 of 128 passes for 924 yards and 10 touchdowns against just three interceptions. He’s been just as potent on the ground, rushing for 10 touchdowns and 742 yards on 66 carries, a staggering 11.2 yards per carry.
“He’s certainly, from his sophomore year until now, a much (more) dangerous runner than he was,” Knoble said. … “He’s not afraid of contact, and he’ll run through arm tackles.”
“They’ve got a lot of plays where it’s designed run for him, and we’re going to shut him down before he gets out into open space,” Logan senior offensive and defensive lineman Harper Jankowski added.
Davis has had to do more since Jordan Davis broke his collarbone in Week 3, and Central’s offense hasn’t been quite as explosive since Jordan’s exit. Servais said Johnny is slowly building the level of chemistry he and Jordan had with other targets, and Peter Fleming is becoming Johnny’s go-to. After hauling in six catches for 68 yards and a touchdown last week, Fleming is on Knoble’s radar, too.
“(Fleming) really is one of their biggest weapons,” Knoble said. “What they do is try to put you in one-on-one matchups and try to get those guys the ball, and then they make you miss.”
Offensively, Logan will need to take care of the ball — Knoble described Central’s defense as quick — and will likely turn to leading rusher Max Harcey as sophomore quarterback Josh Waite continues to be fully integrated.
“(Harcey) is a great player, running hard,” Servais said. … “I thought their offensive line was really physical last week, so we’ve got to do a nice job of matching that stuff.”
And a good offensive performance from the Rangers could do more than just put up points. It could keep the ball out of Davis’ hands.
“Control (of) the ball is big because if we have it, then Davis doesn’t,” Knoble said. “We need to be able to sustain blocks all the way through, keep churning out first downs and keep making things happen so that the ball stays out of their hands.”
With both teams at one conference win each, a victory would go a long way for their respective playoff hopes. But both sides say that isn’t at the front of their minds. It is Ark week, after all.
“We only get one city game this year because Aquinas isn’t part of the conference anymore,” Servais said. “So this is like our city championship and the Ark. It’s like everything all in one game.”
“It’s an extremely horrible feeling to lose that Ark,” Harcey said. “And hopefully, they feel that this year, not us.”
Davis, however, will do everything he can to keep that from happening.
“Because we lost some of our keys guys, (it will) probably be a lot tougher game,” Davis said. “But I’m still confident about us winning.”