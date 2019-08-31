{{featured_button_text}}
Brandenburg walks off field

Blair-Taylor's Matthew Brandenburg walks off the field during Friday's game against Auburndale while Wildcats' coach Andy Nehring looks on.

BLAIR — Blair-Taylor High School football coach Andy Nehring had seen the tape and the Week 1 box score. He knew his team would have to stop Auburndale dual-threat quarterback Cooper Weinfurter, who threw for 198 yards and a touchdown and added 106 yards and two more scores in the season-opener, if the Wildcats were to start the season 2-0 — something they haven’t done since 2011 when they finished the regular season undefeated.

But Blair-Taylor couldn’t slow Weinfurter, let alone stop him, Friday night on its home field. The senior completed 12 of his 13 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 35 yards and two touchdowns and returned a punt for a score to hand the Wildcats a 52-14 loss.

Andy Nehring mug

Nehring

“He’s just a good athlete,” Nehring said. “He’s probably the best quarterback we’ll see all season.”

While Weinfurter found openings, Blair-Taylor’s workhorse, running back Matthew Brandenburg, had no room to run. Brandenburg was bottled up for 69 yards — 20 of which came late in the fourth quarter — on 16 carries. Unable to establish the ground game early, the Wildcats (1-1) went 3-and-out on their first three possessions, and their fourth ended with a Cain Fremstad interception.

The Apaches (2-0) wasted no time in capitalizing on Blair-Taylor’s slow start; Weinfurter found Dylan Paun for 56 yards on a seam route their first play from scrimmage to set the tone for Auburndale’s offense, which scored on each of its first three possessions. With 2 minutes, 9 seconds left in the first quarter, the Apaches led 21-0.

Matthew Brandenburg mug

Brandenburg

“I think we kind of underestimated them coming into it,” Brandenburg said. “They just outworked us this game.”

“We’ve talked a lot about setting the tone at the beginning of the game,” Nehring added. “I think a lot of credit needs to go to Auburndale.”

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

The Wildcats seemed to shrug off their sluggish start, though, forcing a safety after Fremstad’s INT and scoring on the ensuing possession via a Fremstad 12-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Steien. Fremstad, who split time at quarterback with Matthew Waldera, completed 8 of 15 passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns and threw two interceptions, the latter of which came on a last-second heave to end the first half.

But Auburndale immediately responded. Weinfurter led back-to-back scoring drives, both of which were capped off touchdown runs by the senior quarterback, to firmly put the Apaches ahead 35-8 with 1:26 left in the half.

Still, Weinfurter wasn’t finished in the half.

Cain Fremstad mug

Fremstad

After forcing another Blair-Taylor three-and-out on the ensuing possession, Weinfurter took a short punt 37 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown, extending his team’s lead to 42-8. He then flashed his ball skills on defense, picking off Fremstad to end the half.

The Apaches scored twice more in the second half before Blair-Taylor found the end zone for the game’s final score — an 8-yard touchdown pass from Fremstad to Waldera — late in the fourth quarter.

Logan Shramek added 30 yards on six carries for Blair-Taylor. Kyle Peterson led Auburndale on the ground with 127 yards and a touchdown. Paun added 91 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Even with a lopsided defeat, Nehring and his team won’t hang their heads.

“It’s a measuring stick for us,” Nehring said. “We want to be like them some day. It’s an opportunity for us to say, ‘Hey, we’ve got a lot of growing to do.’”

The Wildcats host Cochrane-Fountain City (1-1) at 7 p.m. next week to open their Dairyland Conference schedule.

Want to see more local sports coverage like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

In this Series

High school football: Week 2 games around the La Crosse area

article

High school football: Video recap of Week 2

article

High school football: Caledonia runs win streak to 55 games

17 updates