High school football: Aquinas takes care of Pacelli after big first quarter

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The Aquinas High School football team picked up its first victory of the season by beating Stevens Point Pacelli 41-14 on Saturday.
The Blugolds (1-1), who lost a 7-6 game to Prairie du Chien in Week 1, had four touchdown drives in the first quarter and scored all of their points in the first half.
Aiden Lee rushed for a team-high 85 yards and had a 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, while Will Cambio added 68 yards and an 8-yard scoring run in the first quarter.
Quinn Miskowski, a sophomore, ran for a 10-yard touchdown and caught a 37-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter for the Blugolds as quarterback Gavin Wetzel completed 2 of 3 passes for 75 yards.
Aquinas rushed for 338 yards and didn’t turn the ball over. Michael Lium had an interception for the Blugolds, who host Fennimore in their first SWAL game of the season at UW-La Crosse on Friday. That game kicks off at 7 p.m.