High school football: Arcadia handles Black River Falls

ARCADIA — The Arcadia High School football team found the end zone just 39 seconds into Friday night's game against Black River Falls, which set the tone for what became a 34-14 victory for the Raiders.

Arcadia, which led 20-0 at the half, improved to 2-0, while the Tigers fell to 0-2.

Raiders junior quarterback Kaden Updike found senior wideout Evan Pauly for a 30-yard touchdown to give Arcadia a 7-0 lead with 11 minutes, 21 seconds left in the first quarter, and that lead quickly grew to 13-0 on a 1-yard rushing score by junior Ryan Sokup just over six minutes later.

Updike connected with Pauly again in the second quarter, this time for a 17-yard TD, to put the Raiders up 20-0 with 7:36 left in the half.

Updike completed six of his 14 passes for 78 yards and three touchdowns. Pauly finished with four catches for 67 yards and those two scores.

Arcadia senior running back Joseph Rivera had 14 carries for 92 yards and had a rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter to push the Raiders' lead to 34-0.

Black River Falls senior running back Mario Newell and sophomore quarterback Evan Voss had rushing touchdowns late in the fourth quarter.

Voss threw four interceptions, while senior running back Jordan Zillmer led the Tigers on the ground with 15 carries for 86 yards.

