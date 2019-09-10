HIGH SCHOOL
ASSOCIATED PRESS RANKINGS
The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.
LARGE DIVISION (Enrollment 900 and up)
School;Record;Points;Previous
1. Muskego (7);3-0;79;1
2. Kimberly (1);3-0;78;2
3. Waunakee;3-0;72;3
4. Bay Port (1);3-0;61;4
5. Mequon Homestead;3-0;50;6
6. Verona;3-0;44;7
7. Madison Memorial;3-0;34;8
8. Fond du Lac;2-1;20;5
(tie) Brookfield East;3-0;20;9
10. Menomonie;3-0;12;10
Others receiving votes: Waterford 7. West De Pere 4. DeForest 3. Brookfield Central 3. Franklin 2. Holmen 2. Menomonee Falls 2. Onalaska 1. Menasha 1.
MEDIUM DIVISION (Enrollment 301-899)
School;Record;Points;Previous
1. Waukesha Cath. Mem. (8);3-0;89;1
2. Racine St. Catherine's (1);3-0;75;2
3. New Berlin Eisenhower;3-0;68;3
4. St. Croix Central;3-0;55;4
5. Stratford;3-0;52;5
6. Wrightstown;3-0;46;6
7. Amherst;3-0;30;9
8. Freedom;3-0;26;8
9. Lodi;3-0;10;NR
10. Sparta;3-0;9;NR
(tie) Grafton;2-1;9;7
(tie) Columbus;3-0;9;NR
Others receiving votes: Lake Country Lutheran 8. Lake Mills 4. Evansville/Albany 2. Cedar Grove-Belgium 2. Kiel 1.
SMALL DIVISION (Enrollment 300 and lower)
School;Record;Points;Previous
1. Racine Lutheran (9);3-0;90;1
2. Black Hawk;3-0;74;2
3. Edgar;3-0;70;3
4. Bangor;3-0;58;4
5. Eau Claire Regis;3-0;55;5
6. Mineral Point;3-0;47;6
7. Hilbert;3-0;34;7
8. Johnson Creek;3-0;31;8
9. Lancaster;3-0;25;9
10. Abbotsford;3-0;6;NR
Others receiving votes: Fond du Lac Springs 3. Benton-Scales Mound 1. Cambria-Friesland 1.