HIGH SCHOOL

ASSOCIATED PRESS RANKINGS

The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

LARGE DIVISION (Enrollment 900 and up)

School;Record;Points;Previous

1. Muskego (7);3-0;79;1

2. Kimberly (1);3-0;78;2

3. Waunakee;3-0;72;3

4. Bay Port (1);3-0;61;4

5. Mequon Homestead;3-0;50;6

6. Verona;3-0;44;7

7. Madison Memorial;3-0;34;8

8. Fond du Lac;2-1;20;5

(tie) Brookfield East;3-0;20;9

10. Menomonie;3-0;12;10

Others receiving votes: Waterford 7. West De Pere 4. DeForest 3. Brookfield Central 3. Franklin 2. Holmen 2. Menomonee Falls 2. Onalaska 1. Menasha 1.

MEDIUM DIVISION (Enrollment 301-899)

School;Record;Points;Previous

1. Waukesha Cath. Mem. (8);3-0;89;1

2. Racine St. Catherine's (1);3-0;75;2

3. New Berlin Eisenhower;3-0;68;3

4. St. Croix Central;3-0;55;4

5. Stratford;3-0;52;5

6. Wrightstown;3-0;46;6

7. Amherst;3-0;30;9

8. Freedom;3-0;26;8

9. Lodi;3-0;10;NR

10. Sparta;3-0;9;NR

(tie) Grafton;2-1;9;7

(tie) Columbus;3-0;9;NR

Others receiving votes: Lake Country Lutheran 8. Lake Mills 4. Evansville/Albany 2. Cedar Grove-Belgium 2. Kiel 1.

SMALL DIVISION (Enrollment 300 and lower)

School;Record;Points;Previous

1. Racine Lutheran (9);3-0;90;1

2. Black Hawk;3-0;74;2

3. Edgar;3-0;70;3

4. Bangor;3-0;58;4

5. Eau Claire Regis;3-0;55;5

6. Mineral Point;3-0;47;6

7. Hilbert;3-0;34;7

8. Johnson Creek;3-0;31;8

9. Lancaster;3-0;25;9

10. Abbotsford;3-0;6;NR

Others receiving votes: Fond du Lac Springs 3. Benton-Scales Mound 1. Cambria-Friesland 1.

