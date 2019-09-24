HIGH SCHOOL
ASSOCIATED PRESS RANKINGS
The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.
LARGE DIVISION (Enrollment 900 or more)
School;Record;Points;Previous
1, Muskego (7);5-0;86;1
2, Kimberly (1);5-0;73;2
3, Bay Port (1);5-0;69;4
4, Waunakee;5-0;67;3
5, Mequon Homestead;5-0;50;5
6, Madison Memorial;5-0;36;7
7, Fond du Lac;4-1;30;8
8, Menomonie;5-0;23;9
9, Waterford;5-0;13;10
10, Sun Prairie;4-1;11;NR
Others receiving votes: Verona 9. DeForest 6. Onalaska 5. Franklin 4. Holmen 4. Brookfield Central 3. West De Pere 3. Appleton East 2. Menasha 1.
MEDIUM DIVISION (Enrollment 301-899)
School;Record;Points;Previous
1, Racine St. Cat's (6);5-0;86;1
2, Stratford (2);5-0;80;3
3, Amherst;5-0;59;6
You have free articles remaining.
4, Waukesha Cath. Mem. (1);4-1;55;5
5, Freedom;5-0;53;7
6, Lodi;5-0;41;9
7, Wrightstown;4-1;29;4
8, New Berlin Eisenhower;4-1;20;8
9. St. Croix Central;4-1;19;2
10. Lake Mills;4-1;10;NR
Others receiving votes: Grafton 9. Kiel 8. Sparta 8. Lakeside Lutheran 4. Reedsburg 3. Berlin 2. Bloomer 2. Winneconne 2. Fox Valley Lutheran 1. Lake Country Lutheran 1. Horicon/Hustisford 1. New Berlin West 1. Maple Northwestern 1.
SMALL DIVISION (Enrollment 300 or less)
School;Record;Points;Previous
1, Racine Lutheran (8);5-0;89;1
2, Black Hawk/Warren;5-0;73;2
3, Edgar (1);5-0;71;3
4, Bangor;5-0;56;4
5, Eau Claire Regis;5-0;48;5
6, Mineral Point;5-0;44;6
7, Hilbert;5-0;36;7
8, Johnson Creek;5-0;31;8
9, Lancaster;5-0;27;9
10, Abbotsford;5-0;9;10
Others receiving votes: Randolph 6. Mondovi 3. Oshkosh Lourdes 1. Fond du Lac Springs 1.