HIGH SCHOOL
ASSOCIATED PRESS RANKINGS
The Associated Press poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.
LARGE DIVISION (Enrollment 900 and up)
School;Record;Points;Last
;;;Week
1, Fond du Lac (9);3-0;99;1
2, Brookfield Central (1);3-0;86;2
3, Waunakee;3-0;79;3
4, Kimberly;2-1;68;4
5, Muskego;3-0;60;5
6, Franklin;3-0;52;6
7, Bay Port;3-0;30;T7
8, Neenah;3-0;19;9
tie, Monona Grove;3-0;19;T10
10, Milw. Marquette;3-0;13;8
Others receiving votes: Mequon Homestead 12. Madison Memorial 7. Hudson 2. Milwaukee University School 2. Janesville Craig 1. Menasha 1.
MEDIUM DIVISION (Enrollment 301-899)
School;Record;Points;Last
;;;Week
1, Waukesha Cath. Mem. (9);3-0;98;1
2, Lodi (1);3-0;84;3
3, St. Croix Central;3-0;70;4
4, New Berlin Eisenhower;3-0;64;5
5, Green Bay Notre Dame;3-0;58;58;6
6, Amherst;2-1;50;T7
7, Racine St. Catherine's;3-0;38;T7
8, Mt. Horeb/Barneveld;2-1;29;2
9, Rice Lake;3-0;20;10
10, West De Pere;3-0;7;NR
tie, Lake Mills;2-1;7;NR
Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 6. Omro 6. 14, Bloomer 4. Kenosha St. Joseph 3. Little Chute 3. Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 2. McFarland 1.
SMALL DIVISION (Enrollment 300 and down)
School;Record;Points;Last
;;;Week
1, Fond du Lac Springs (10);3-0;100;1
2, Bangor;3-0;83;2
3, Edgar;3-0;75;4
tie, Lake Country Luth.;3-0;75;3
5, Iola-Scandinavia;3-0;58;5
6, Black Hawk;2-0;37;6
7, Racine Lutheran;3-0;33;7
8, Eau Claire Regis;3-0;31;8
9, Fall River;3-0;27;10
10, Grantsburg;3-0;14;9
Others receiving votes: Pecatonica/Argyle 7. Randolph 3. Belleville 3. Johnson Creek 3. Living Word Lutheran 1.