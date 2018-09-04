Subscribe for 33¢ / day

HIGH SCHOOL

ASSOCIATED PRESS RANKINGS

The Associated Press poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

LARGE DIVISION (Enrollment 900 and up)

School;Record;Points;Last

;;;Week

1, Fond du Lac (9);3-0;99;1

2, Brookfield Central (1);3-0;86;2

3, Waunakee;3-0;79;3

4, Kimberly;2-1;68;4

5, Muskego;3-0;60;5

6, Franklin;3-0;52;6

7, Bay Port;3-0;30;T7

8, Neenah;3-0;19;9

tie, Monona Grove;3-0;19;T10

10, Milw. Marquette;3-0;13;8

Others receiving votes: Mequon Homestead 12. Madison Memorial 7. Hudson 2. Milwaukee University School 2. Janesville Craig 1. Menasha 1.

MEDIUM DIVISION (Enrollment 301-899)

School;Record;Points;Last

;;;Week

1, Waukesha Cath. Mem. (9);3-0;98;1

2, Lodi (1);3-0;84;3

3, St. Croix Central;3-0;70;4

4, New Berlin Eisenhower;3-0;64;5

5, Green Bay Notre Dame;3-0;58;58;6

6, Amherst;2-1;50;T7

7, Racine St. Catherine's;3-0;38;T7

8, Mt. Horeb/Barneveld;2-1;29;2

9, Rice Lake;3-0;20;10

10, West De Pere;3-0;7;NR

tie, Lake Mills;2-1;7;NR

<p.Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 6. Omro 6. 14, Bloomer 4. Kenosha St. Joseph 3. Little Chute 3. Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 2. McFarland 1.

SMALL DIVISION (Enrollment 300 and down)

School;Record;Points;Last

;;;Week

1, Fond du Lac Springs (10);3-0;100;1

2, Bangor;3-0;83;2

3, Edgar;3-0;75;4

tie, Lake Country Luth.;3-0;75;3

5, Iola-Scandinavia;3-0;58;5

6, Black Hawk;2-0;37;6

7, Racine Lutheran;3-0;33;7

8, Eau Claire Regis;3-0;31;8

9, Fall River;3-0;27;10

10, Grantsburg;3-0;14;9

Others receiving votes: Pecatonica/Argyle 7. Randolph 3. Belleville 3. Johnson Creek 3. Living Word Lutheran 1.

Assistant Sports Editor

Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County.