FOOTBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS RANKINGS
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record and total points, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.
LARGE DIVISION (enrollment 900 and up)
School;Record;Pts.
1, Fond du Lac (8);1-0;96
2, Waunakee (1);1-0;73
3, Brookfield Central (1);1-0;69
4, Kimberly;0-1;59
5, Muskego;1-0;51
6, Franklin;1-0;36
7, Milw. Marquette;1-0;31
8, Appleton North;1-0;28
9, Middleton;1-0;22
10, Bay Port;1-0;13
tie, Mequon Homestead;1-0;13
Others receiving votes: Madison Memorial 7, Neenah 7, Slinger 6, Monona Grove 6, Kettle Moraine 5, Menomonie 4, Brookfield East 4, Hudson 4, West Bend East 4, Verona 3, Hartford 3, Menomonee Falls 2, Pulaski 2, Menasha 1, Kaukauna 1.
MEDIUM DIVISION (301-899)
School;Record;Pts.
1, Waukesha Cath. memorial (5);1-0;77
2, Amherst (1);1-0;69
3, Mount Horeb/Barneveld (1);1-0;54
4, St. Croix Central;1-0;49
5, Lodi (1);1-0;44
tie, New Berlin Eisenhower;1-0;44
7, Racine St. Catherine's (1);1-0;36
8, Green Bay Notre Dame;1-0;34
9, Rice Lake (1);1-0;33
10, Lakeside Lutheran;1-0;22
Others receiving votes: Kewaskum 20, Kewaunee 9, Little Chute 8, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 8, West De Pere 8, Grafton 7, Bloomer 7, Omro 4, Pewaukee 3, Amery 3, Greendale Martin Luther 3, Berlin 2, Luxemburg-Casco 2, New Glarus/Monticello 1, Plymouth 1, Brodhead/Juda 1, Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 1.
SMALL DIVISION (300 and lower)
School;Record;Pts.
1, Fond du Lac Springs (9);1-0;99
2, Bangor (1);1-0;69
3, Lake Country Lutheran;1-0;61
4, Edgar;1-0;54
5, Iola-Scandinavia;1-0;46
6, Black Hawk;1-0;37
7, Racine Lutheran;1-0;32
8, Eau Claire Regis;1-0;26
9, Grantsburg;1-0;24
10, Fall River;1-0;23
Others receiving votes: Potosi 11, Stanley-Boyd 10, Dodgeland 9, Markesan 7, Horicon/Hustisford 6, Johnson Creek 6, Winnebago Lutheran 6, Living Word Lutheran 5, Fennimore 5, Unity 3, Wild Rose 3, Stratford 2, Belleville 1, Hilbert 1, Pecatonica/Argyle 1, Darlington 1, Oshkosh Lourdes 1, Loyal 1.