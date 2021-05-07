High school football: Bangor blasts Royall for seventh straight outright title

BANGOR — Bangor High School football coach Rick Muellenberg couldn't have asked his team for a better finish to a season.
The Cardinals knew — maybe hoped due to the wild card that has been the COVID-19 pandemic — before the season began that it was going to end May 7 with a home game against Royall.
They hoped a Scenic Bluffs Conference championship would be on the line and that previous games prepared them to play a team expected to challenge them for the title.
It all lined up just that way for Bangor, which responded to the situation with an amazing performance that produced a 38-0 victory and seventh straight conference title.
"Right now, this feels outstanding," Muellenberg said as players and coaches celebrated on the field with family and friends. "Like other years when you play for a conference title, you want to play for more after that, but we knew we wouldn't get that chance.
"But I think that's the best game we played all year, and that's what you want to finish on."
The Cardinals (7-0, 7-0) won their 43rd straight SBC game by running the ball at will and completing passes — one for a touchdown — along with forcing turnovers and creating plays on special teams.
And the defense?
It played with purpose and the intensity and physicality that has become a trademark since this conference run began at the start of 2014. It manhandled the Panthers at the line of scrimmage.
"Our defense either stopped them or gave us the ball in great field position," Muellenberg said. "We couldn't have asked those guys to do more than they did tonight. The defense was amazing."
The Panthers (4-2, 4-2) were trying to force the Cardinals to share the SBC championship but couldn't get any traction after Bangor's Hank Reader blocked a punt at the end of Royall's first possession.
Reader scrambled to pick up the ball near the 14-yard line and returned it 11 yards to give Bangor a first down at the Royall 3. Two plays later, Mathieu Oesterle scored from the 1, and the Cardinals were rolling for good.
"We didn't even have a punt block on," Muellenberg said. "We rushed one just to make sure they can't stand back there all day, and for Hank to block and recover that to give us a short field ... boy, you talk about momentum."
Royall took exactly one snap in Bangor territory in the first half, and junior Trevor Horstman dragged Zephyr Turner down for a 3-yard loss to push the Panthers back to their side of the 50 on the that play.
Royall didn't cross the 50 again until its final possession with a running clock bringing a quick end to the game. Rusher after rusher was met at the line of scrimmage and taken to the ground immediately if he wasn't fortunate enough to squeeze through an opening for a yard or two.
"Execution was everything, and it started with the (defensive) linemen right away," Bangor junior Sam Horstman said. "Our linebackers made a lot of plays, but it has to start with us, and we have to make our plays, too."
The Panthers were held to 23 total yards in the first half and faced a 28-0 deficit by the time the second quarter ended. Four of Bangor's six first-half possessions started in Royall territory, and it pounced on the opportunities created.
A Tanner Jones interception was followed by an 11-yard touchdown pass from Hank Reader to Dustin McDonald for a 21-0 lead. Oesterle returned a Royall punt after after its next possession to the 20, and Hayden Lyga later scored from the 1 to make it 28-0.
Oesterle and Lyga each scored two touchdowns, and Nathan Crenshaw kicked five extra points and a 25-yard field goal. Zach Servais rushed for a team-high 56 yards, and Reader completed three of four passes for 29 yards and the touchdown.
"This was a wild ride," said Reader, a senior. "Coming into the spring off a long basketball season and two weeks to get ready for this season wasn't easy.
"We just tried to get better every day, and I think we did that. You could really see it this week. To do that against a team like that is a testament to the work we put in on this season."
