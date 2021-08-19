High school football: Bangor handles Melrose-Mindoro in Todd Grant's head coaching debut

BANGOR — Todd Grant didn’t feel much different while directing the Bangor High School football team in his first game as its head coach. To him, Thursday night was comparable to the start of every other season he spent on the sidelines as an assistant.

It probably helped that the on-field product was comparable to those years.

Sure, there were typical Week 1 mistakes — a hold here, a bobbled snap there — but the offensive line set the tone and cleared lanes for the Cardinals’ ball carriers, who fought for 4-, 5-, and 6-yard gains before finding open space for longer runs. A sprinkled in pass kept the defense honest, while Bangor’s defense made timely plays of its own.

And it all added up to a familiar result as the Cardinals started the season with a 30-7 victory over nonconference foe Melrose-Mindoro, their 13th straight win over the Mustangs.

“It’s satisfying, but honestly it just feels like a new season,” Grant said. “I’m glad that these guys started off with a hard-fought win like that. I mean, there was nothing easy about tonight. The guys had to suck it up and reach deep — it was a hot night. A lot of guys going both ways and they had to come through, and they did.”