The Bangor High School football team held its ground and was joined by Sparta this week in The Associated Press rankings that were released Tuesday.
The Cardinals (3-0, 1-0 Scenic Bluffs Conference), who have blasted their first three opponents by a combined score of 152-6 after advancing to the Division 7 semifinals during last season’s WIAA playoffs, are fourth in the Small Division.
The Small Division is home for schools with an enrollment of up to 300 students. Bangor has been in the No. 4 spot all season and trails No. 1 Racine Lutheran (3-0), No. 2 Black Hawk (3-0) and No. 3 Edgar (3-0).
The Cardinals play at Necedah (1-2, 0-1) on Friday are are trying to win their 32nd straight conference game. Senior running back carter Horstman has rushed for 430 yards and scored eight touchdowns this season.
You have free articles remaining.
Sparta (3-0, 1-0 MVC) has been receiving votes in the Medium Division (enrollment of 301-899), but a 39-16 win at Logan last week pushed them up a notch. The Spartans are tied with Grafton (3-0) and Columbus (3-0) for the 10th spot in a division led by Waukesha Catholic Memorial (3-0), which received eight of nine first-place votes.
The Spartans host Tomah (2-1, 0-1) on Friday to continue a head-to-head series that began in 1894. They are led by senior quarterback Cole Wisniewski, who has passed for 392 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 264 yards and six more scores.
Muskego (3-0) is the No. 1 team in the Large Division, where both Holmen (2-1, 1-0) and Onalaska (2-1) received votes.