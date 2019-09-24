Another week meant another No. 4 ranking for the Bangor High School football team.
The Cardinals (5-0, 3-0 Scenic Bluffs) have held that spot all season and take it into a game against Royall on Friday after state rankings were released by The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Bangor has outscored opponents 264-24 and trails No. 1 Racine Lutheran, No. 2 Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) and No. 3 Edgar in the Small Division, which includes schools with an enrollment of 300 or lower.
The Cardinals are looking for their 34th straight conference victory when they travel to Elroy for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday. Senior running back Carter Horstman, who has rushed for 753 yards and 12 touchdowns, gained 140 yards and scored three times in Bangor’s 43-12 win over the Panthers last season.
Sparta (4-1, 2-1) dropped out of the top 10 but still received votes in the Medium Division. The Spartans, who lost a 21-14 game to Onalaska last week, will try to get back on track while playing at West Salem (0-5, 0-2) on Friday.
Onalaska (4-1, 2-0) and Holmen (4-1, 3-0) both continued to receive votes in the Large Division. The Hilltoppers, who host Tomah on Friday, received five and the Vikings, who host Stevens Point, four.