The Bangor High School football team, which is tied for the state's longest winning streak at 15 games after Kimberly's 70-game run came to an end on Friday, is second among schools with an enrollment of 300 or less in the first Associated Press rankings of the season.
The Cardinals (1-0), who opened with a 14-6 victory over Melrose-Mindoro last week and won all 14 games on the way to a WIAA Division 7 state championship in 2017, received one first-place vote and only trails Division 6 defending champion Fond du Lac Springs in the Small Division.
The AP splits all teams into three equal divisions, and the Ledgers received the other nine first-place votes in the Small.
G-E-T received eight votes in the Medium Division but landed outside the top 10. The Red Hawks are the only other local team to receives votes.
Fond du Lac, which beat Kimberly last Friday, is No. 1 in the Large Division, while Waukesha Catholic Memorial is on the top of the Medium Division.