High school football: Bangor returns with new coach, familiar look, familiar size

Todd Grant smiles and shakes his head when asked what the Bangor High School football team is doing differently this season with him in charge.
“Nothing, really,” Grant said. “There’s no reason to.”
To be fair, everything the Cardinals did in the summer and planned to do for preseason practices is what was already familiar to Grant during his time as an assistant coach.
The fact that Bangor has won 41 straight Scenic Bluffs Conference games and owns a 81-5 record with two WIAA Division 7 state championships over the past seven seasons while Grant has watched from the sideline has a lot to do with that.
Taking over for the departed Rick Muellenberg, who stepped down to concentrate on his job as principal of the middle and high schools, was the anticipated move for Grant, who also coaches Bangor’s baseball team.
He will make his own mark on the program by trying to get the best out of a roster filled with players he knows very well.
“For some of them, this will be their sixth year with me,” Grant said. “I was the seniors’ middle school coach when they were in seventh grade. And some of them have me as their coach for two sports, so I’ve seen a lot of these kids.”
And like Muellenberg, Grant knows to start all preparation with the position that has made Bangor famous: the offensive line.
Fortunately, his transition season includes some very familiar size that should be able to trigger a rushing attack that has been gaining yards and scoring points in bunches for years.
Returning starters Nick Brownell, a 5-foot-9, 293-pound senior center, and Sam Horstman, a 6-1, 268-pound senior guard, are the anchors. Senior Trevor Horstman (6-2, 331) and junior Jonah Larson (6-2, 255) will also figure into the picture. Larson returns after missing last season with a broken collarbone.
“We’re big,” Sam Horstman said. “Our starting five could all be over 250 pounds, and I’m one of the smallest.
“With our line, we have the desire to hit people, and we have the desire to work hard. We’ll do whatever we can to let those running backs have an easy run.”
Grant expressed confidence in the group being put together but also understands that it will take some time for it to understand how to work best together. He said some of that was addressed during a summer camp at Winona State University, one that the team traditionally attends in July.
“There’s size, and there’s size that can play,” Grant said. “So we just have to keep working to the point where they’re playing fast and at the level we want them. They’ll get there, and it’s going to look like Bangor football.”
Another reason it will look like Bangor football is the presence of senior running back Mathieu Oesterle, who averaged 82.5 rushing yards per game as a sophomore and 91.7 yards during an abbreviated spring junior season. He has scored 20 touchdowns.
Oesterle and junior Tanner Jones, in addition to being pivotal players at linebacker, will receive the bulk of the carries behind that powerful offensive line and quarterback Ashton Michek, who returns to the team as a first-year starter after not playing the spring schedule.
“When I got to varsity as a sophomore, I was pretty much just following everyone else,” said Oesterle, who gained 1,073 yards and averaged 9.2 yards per carry that season. “Last season and this season has been much more of a leadership role, so I try to lead by example.”
Jones missed part of the abbreviated season due to a basketball injury but came back sooner than expected to play four weeks. He provided an immediate impact on both sides of the ball, and that figures to expend in a new season.
“It was an injury from basketball, and watching my teammates on the sideline made me want to get back out there as soon as I could,” said Jones, who played enough to make 12 tackles and record an interception as a freshman before averaging more than eight tackles per game as a sophomore. “I learned a lot from guys like Carter Horstman my freshman year, and i knew I could be a strong player for our team (last year).”
