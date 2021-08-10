High school football: Bangor returns with new coach, familiar look, familiar size

Todd Grant smiles and shakes his head when asked what the Bangor High School football team is doing differently this season with him in charge.

“Nothing, really,” Grant said. “There’s no reason to.”

To be fair, everything the Cardinals did in the summer and planned to do for preseason practices is what was already familiar to Grant during his time as an assistant coach.

The fact that Bangor has won 41 straight Scenic Bluffs Conference games and owns a 81-5 record with two WIAA Division 7 state championships over the past seven seasons while Grant has watched from the sideline has a lot to do with that.

Taking over for the departed Rick Muellenberg, who stepped down to concentrate on his job as principal of the middle and high schools, was the anticipated move for Grant, who also coaches Bangor’s baseball team.

He will make his own mark on the program by trying to get the best out of a roster filled with players he knows very well.

“For some of them, this will be their sixth year with me,” Grant said. “I was the seniors’ middle school coach when they were in seventh grade. And some of them have me as their coach for two sports, so I’ve seen a lot of these kids.”