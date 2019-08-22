BANGOR — There wasn’t much that didn’t go the right way for the Bangor High School football team as it opened the season on Thursday.
Yes, the excessive penalties weren’t greeted with enthusiasm by coaches, but the Cardinals did plenty of things to overcome them in beating Melrose-Mindoro 56-0.
Bangor (1-0) did what it wanted to offensively and defensively to beat the Mustangs for the 12th straight time.
“I wasn’t happy with the penalties, but I liked the resiliency we showed,” Bangor coach Rick Muellenberg said. “Defense was my question mark coming into the season, and I thought our defense played very well.”
Melrose-Mindoro (0-1) had 93 total yards but just 29 in the first half as the Cardinals quickly set the tone.
Senior Carter Horstman rushed for 161 yards and scored four touchdowns — three rushing — to go with sophomore Mathieu Oesterle’s 140 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns as the Cardinals won their 30th straight home game.
Bangor needed just three plays and 1 minute, 5 seconds to score their first touchdown — Horstman scored on a 38-yard run — and reached the end zone the first five times it had the ball.
“That was an amazing way to start the game, and Carter ran the ball hard right away for us,” senior offensive and defensive lineman Grant Manke said. “Three plays, right? That was an awesome series for us.”
The Mustangs were held without a first down until a 20-yard pass play from quarterback Tucker Sbraggia to receiver Blake Christianson on their third possession.
But Sbraggia kept the ball on the next play and was popped hard by linebacker Jayden Nachtigal, who knocked the ball free. Horstman was there to pick it up and race 38 yards for a touchdown and 28-0 Bangor lead with 2:10 left in the first quarter.
The Cardinals had 342 yards of offense during a 42-point first half.
That was more than enough to overwhelm Melrose-Mindoro as it struggled to move the ball.
“I think our defensive line did a nice job of not getting too deep, and our defensive backs kept everything in front of them other than one or two plays,” said Muellenberg, who coached the Cardinals to WIAA Division 7 state championships in 2015 and 2017. “Our linebackers, after the first series, started to fill (gaps) better and were reading the plays better.
“I think we started a little slow and were a little unsure (defensively), but they were pretty quick to pick up the pace.”
Junior Hank Reader attempted one pass and made the most of it with a 61-yard touchdown completion to junior Zane Langrehr.