High school football: Bangor's Carter Horstman, La Crosse Central's Johnny Davis make AP All-State teams

Fond du Lac Springs coach Bob Hyland, whose teams have won 17 WIAA and WISAA state titles, was named the state’s coach of the year for the first time. The Ledgers (12-2) beat Eau Claire Regis 7-0 for the Division 6 championship last month to conclude the season with a 12-game winning streak.

Hyland’s teams have posted a 477-107-2 record and has six state runner-up finishes to go with the championships.

Wohler had 122 tackles (79 solo), two interceptions and six pass deflections. He had 11 tackles and broke up a pass in Muskego’s 21-10 Division 1 championship win over Bay Port.

Horstman rushed for 2,234 yards and 33 touchdowns — he also scored twice defensively and twice on special teams — and made 130 tackles with five interceptions as the Cardinals (12-1) advanced to the Division 7 semifinals for the fifth year in a row. He helped them win a state championship as a sophomore.

Horstman had at least 100 yards in every game but one, but he gained 93 yards and scored twice on five carries during that game, a 57-6 win over Hillsboro. He had five games with more than 200 rushing yards, scored five touchdowns in one game and four in four others while averaging 9.8 yards per carry.