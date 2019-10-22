The Bangor High School football team heads into the WIAA Division 7 playoffs as the state’s second-ranked team in the Small Division of The Associated Press poll.
The Cardinals (9-0) received a No. 1 seed for its quarter of the Division 7 bracket on Saturday and begins the playoffs by hosting Webster (4-4) in a first-round game. Bangor is led by senior running back Carter Horstman’s 1,479 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns as it tries to follow up last season’s run to the semifinal round. Webster finished its regular season by beating Clear Lake 8-0 after losing its previous four games. Onalaska (8-1), which is seeded second in Division 3 and hosts Monroe (5-4) on Friday, received votes in the Large Division but just missed out on the top 10 after beating Holmen 17-10 to win the MVC championship on the last day of the regular season.
Both G-E-T (8-1) and Sparta (7-2) received votes in the Medium Division.
You have free articles remaining.
The Red Hawks are a No. 1 seed in Division 5 and host Marshall (2-7) in Friday’s first round. G-E-T has won seven straight games since a 30-24 loss to Baldwin-Woodville in Week 2 and is led by senior Bryce Burns, who has scored 18 touchdowns and made 14 two-point conversions while rushing for 1,170 yards.
The Spartans, who advanced to last season’s quarterfinal round, are seeded fifth in Division 3 and will travel to fourth-seeded Reedsburg (7-2) for the first round.