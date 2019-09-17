Nothing changed in terms of state recognition after some big victories for local high school football teams last week.
Bangor remains in the No. 4 spot in the Small Division and Sparta at No. 10 in the Medium Division of The Associated Press rankings that were released on Tuesday.
Bangor (4-0) beat Necedah 55-6 and remains behind Racine Lutheran, Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) and Edgar this week. The Spartans (4-0) beat Tomah 28-14 and did break away from a tie for 10th place to hold down the position alone this week.
Onalaska (3-1) and Holmen (3-1) also continued to receive votes in the Large Division, which is for schools with an enrollment of 900 students or more.
You have free articles remaining.
Bangor hosts New Lisbon (3-1) on Friday in the attempt to keep its unbeaten season going. Coach Rick Muellenberg’s Cardinals are averaging 52.3 points and 384.8 rushing yards per game with senior Carter Horstman’s 11 total touchdowns leading the way.
Sparta’s task this week is to beat visiting Onalaska, and that hasn’t happened since 2003.
The Hilltoppers have beaten the Spartans 15 straight times during the regular season and knocked them out of the WIAA playoffs a couple of years ago.
Coach Adam Dow’s Spartans are led by quarterback Cole Wisniewski, who has rushed for 519 yards and eight touchdowns and passed for 452 and seven more touchdowns.