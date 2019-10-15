The Bangor High School football team moved up one spot, and Sparta charged into the top 10 as The Associated Press released its state rankings on Tuesday.
The Cardinals (8-0, 5-0) advanced to the No. 2 position for the Small Division (schools with an enrollment of 300 students or less) after being third last week. The Cardinals blasted Brookwood 50-0 to earn a share of a sixth straight Scenic Bluffs Conference championship on Friday and can win outright by beating Cashton (5-3, 4-1) this Friday in Cashton.
Bangor was tied for third two weeks ago and moved up after Edgar was defeated by Stratford 6-0. Stratford (8-0) is ranked first in the Medium Division (enrollment 301-899).
Racine Lutheran (8-0) was given all of the first-place votes and maintained the top spot in the Small Division. It has been there all season. Bangor, which is led by Carter Horstman’s 1,245 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns, is followed by No. 3 Black Hawk/Warren, Ill. (8-0).
Sparta (7-1, 5-1), with wins over Central and Holmen the last two weeks, is No. 8 in the Medium Division. The Spartans can win a share of their first MVC championship if Holmen (6-2, 4-1) can beat Onalaska (7-1, 5-0) on Friday. The Hilltoppers and Vikings both earned votes in the Large Division poll.
G-E-T (7-1) earned votes in the Medium Division but did not crack the top 10.