High school football: Bangor storms back for alternate season

There have been a number of consistencies within the Bangor High School football team over the past several years.
The flashiest are an offense that runs the ball at will and produces ridiculous amounts of points and a defense that always seems to have a chance at posting a shutout.
Either one of those things will almost always lead to victory, but the Cardinals have seemed to have both abilities pretty regularly in posting a 75-5 record over the past six-plus seasons.
Bangor opened the season with a 47-0 victory over Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca on Friday, and it looks like the offensive line that has been able to pave the way for all of those yards and points over the years is already back in the swing of things.
“We’re pretty good-sized up front again,” Bangor coach Rick Muellenberg said. “We’re a little smaller on the right side than the left, but we like what we think they can do as a group.”
The Cardinals rushed for 244 yards against Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca, which posted a 24-7 record over the past three seasons. Junior Mathieu Oesterle led the way with 95 yards and a touchdown as Bangor won its 12th straight regular-season game.
Oesterle, a 5-10, 170-pounder, will be an offensive focus after rushing for 1,073 yards and scoring 14 touchdowns in 2019. Carter Horstman may have been the workhorse on that team, but Oesterle was there to back him up by averaging 9.2 yards per carry as a sophomore.
A measure of his success, of course, comes back to that offensive line, which will be led by seniors Ethan Hemmersbach and Devon Mathison, both of whom were n the All-Scenic Bluffs Conference second team as juniors.
Hemmersbach (5-10, 216 pounds) is a guard and Mathison (6-1, 235) a tackle. They will team up with senior guard Sam Wittmershaus (6-3, 181) and junior tackle Sam Horstman (6-1, 230).
Muellenberg said contenders to play the majority of the snaps at center are juniors Trevor Horstman (6-2, 286) and Nick Brownell (5-9, 251).
If that group can quickly figure out its identity — it may have already done that Friday — the running lanes should be there for Oesterle and anyone else given the ball by senior quarterback Hank Reader.
Expect senior Hayden Lyga and Owen Johnson to get regular touches in a backfield that took a bit of a hit from a basketball injury to sophomore Tanner Jones.
Reader began last season as the team’s quarterback, but an injury forced him to the bench during the sixth game. He completed nine passes for 277 yards, and five of them went for touchdowns. Reader also rushed for 286 yards and averaged 7.2 yards per carry.
He was 4-for-6 for 71 yards and a pair of touchdowns — both to junior Gunner Ellenburg — against Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca.
While the offense had a good start, the defense had a fantastic start.
The Cardinals moved Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca backward and allowed just two first downs the entire game. Bangor allowed 20 passing yards but minus 25 rushing yards for a net of minus 5 total yards.
“The defense is coming together,” Muellenberg said before the first game. “I know we have guys in positions where they can make plays for us. It’s a work in progress, and that’s not a ‘Woe is me’ thing because everyone is in the same boat during a season like this.
“As coaches, we have to be very diligent about the time that we have, and we have five linebackers across the board who will be good for us, and we’ll rotate six or seven deep on the defensive line, and three of defensive backs are back. We’ll have the players.”
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX