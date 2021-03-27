High school football: Bangor storms back for alternate season

There have been a number of consistencies within the Bangor High School football team over the past several years.

The flashiest are an offense that runs the ball at will and produces ridiculous amounts of points and a defense that always seems to have a chance at posting a shutout.

Either one of those things will almost always lead to victory, but the Cardinals have seemed to have both abilities pretty regularly in posting a 75-5 record over the past six-plus seasons.

Bangor opened the season with a 47-0 victory over Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca on Friday, and it looks like the offensive line that has been able to pave the way for all of those yards and points over the years is already back in the swing of things.

“We’re pretty good-sized up front again,” Bangor coach Rick Muellenberg said. “We’re a little smaller on the right side than the left, but we like what we think they can do as a group.”

The Cardinals rushed for 244 yards against Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca, which posted a 24-7 record over the past three seasons. Junior Mathieu Oesterle led the way with 95 yards and a touchdown as Bangor won its 12th straight regular-season game.