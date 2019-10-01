The Bangor High School football team is the only Coulee Region team in this week’s Associated Press top 10, but it has moved up a spot.
The Cardinals (6-0) are tied for third in the Small Division of the poll after spending previous weeks at No. 4. Bangor is tied with last year’s WIAA Division 7 state champion, Black Hawk. Warrens, Ill. (6-0) and still trails No. 1 Racine Lutheran and No. 2 Edgar (6-0) in a division for schools with an enrollment of 300 student or less.
Onalaska (5-1) received six votes, and Holmen (5-1) received five in the Large Division, but neither qualified for the top 10. Sparta (5-1) received eight votes and G-E-T (5-1) one vote in the Medium Division.
Coach Rick Muellenberg’s Cardinals host Riverdale (2-3) at 7 p.m. Friday in a nonconference game. Bangor is averaging 51.2 points and 405.2 total yards per game.
Onalaska and Holmen are tied for the MVC lead with 3-0 records. The Hilltoppers play at West Salem (0-6, 0-3), while the Vikings host Logan (2-4, 1-3) on Friday.
The Spartans host Central (4-2, 2-1) in what could be the biggest game of the night, while the first-place Red Hawks put their 4-0 South Central record on the line in a home game against Wautoma (3-3, 1-3).