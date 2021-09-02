High school football: Banse, Doyle will lead Caledonia

CALEDONIA — Caledonia High School football coach Carl Fruechte doesn’t deny the pressure that accompanies those associated with the program.
Winning the way the Warriors have will bring that. Having a future Division I athlete like Eli King decide not to play his senior season will bring that.
But Fruechte has always been committed to making the best of a situation, and he accepts that the one his Warriors face this fall is a little different than one it has faced in a number of years.
Yes, we all know that Caledonia enters Friday night’s opening game at Lake City with a 71-game winning streak. It’s the longest current winning streak in the nation, and is five wins away from tying Minnesota’s high school record held by Stephen-Argyle Central.
Fruechte doesn’t know if the Warriors will get there. He understands this team is younger than the ones that have won five straight MSHSL Class AA championships. He hopes they continue to win, but he isn’t about to disown the players or coaching staff if it doesn’t happen.
“The only thing that could make me mad is if they go out there and don’t play hard,” Fruechte said. “I don’t think that’s going to happen.”
There are certainly reasons to believe that the Warriors can keep the victory train rolling.
While King, an explosive player on offense, defense and special teams, has opted to concentrate on his future basketball career at Iowa State University, other stars are waiting to emerge.
One already has in senior Logan Banse, who was receiving interest from Division I and II football coaches already as a junior. Banse, all 6-foot-4, 220 pounds of him, will shift to wideout after expecting to play tight end.
That’s fantastic news for sophomore Lewis Doyle, who steps into the revered job of playing quarterback for the Warriors. He follows the brother trio of Owen King, Noah King and Eli King, who have started every game for the Warriors since the beginning of the 2015 season.
His path appeared headed for a starting position as a junior, but he has embraced the shift.
“There’s no point in worrying about it, it’s just time to step up,” Doyle said. “The team camps we had during the summer showed me that I’m ready for it, and we’ll be able to do this together as a team.”
Doyle has shown in practice the ability to make the throws Caledonia needs him to make and to make good decisions when surveying the field. He listed generously on MaxPreps at 5-10 and 155 pounds, and while that could limit his ability as a durable runner, it hasn't stopped him from looking effective during practices and camps.
"He's a competitor, and did a great job with B-squad football last year before he got a little banged up," Fruechte said. "He got healthy and had a good basketball season by playing with fearlessness.
"When I saw him play, I loved what I was seeing and how he'd fly around the basketball court. He just has to bring that to the football field. He's going to make mistakes because everyone does, but he's doing what we ask, coaches are happy with him and the seniors on this team love him."
What will be important for Doyle is a good offensive line,and the Warriors appear to be bigger there than in recent seasons. The group up front is always a priority for a good team, and Fruechte likes the potential for the one he is looking as to start Friday's game at Lake City.
"They are doing a great job leading us in practice," Fruechte said. "Your lines and quarterback dictate how your practice go. If you don't have a good offensive line, it doesn't matter what else you have.
"They are communicating well, but they have to be ready when they get punched in the face on Friday night."
With protection, Doyle will be looking down the field a lot for Banse, who should be easy to find. Chris Pieper and Ayden Goetzinger also have Doyle and Fruechte excited about potential big plays, but Banse should stand out.
"Other guys stepped up and showed me that we could line him up wide," Fruechte said of Banse. "It's a credit to his teammates for getting bigger, strong and faster and building our confidence in what they can do.
"Now with that said, we can move him all around. The kid knows every position, so we can use him a lot of places, but this is just best for the team right now."
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX