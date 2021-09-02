High school football: Banse, Doyle will lead Caledonia

"He's a competitor, and did a great job with B-squad football last year before he got a little banged up," Fruechte said. "He got healthy and had a good basketball season by playing with fearlessness.

"When I saw him play, I loved what I was seeing and how he'd fly around the basketball court. He just has to bring that to the football field. He's going to make mistakes because everyone does, but he's doing what we ask, coaches are happy with him and the seniors on this team love him."

What will be important for Doyle is a good offensive line,and the Warriors appear to be bigger there than in recent seasons. The group up front is always a priority for a good team, and Fruechte likes the potential for the one he is looking as to start Friday's game at Lake City.

"They are doing a great job leading us in practice," Fruechte said. "Your lines and quarterback dictate how your practice go. If you don't have a good offensive line, it doesn't matter what else you have.

"They are communicating well, but they have to be ready when they get punched in the face on Friday night."