High school football: Behind defense and running back Luke Noel, West Salem tops Aquinas

WEST SALEM — After the West Salem High School football team totaled just 10 yards on its final three drives of the first half of Friday night’s game against Aquinas, it knew its first possession of the second half would be crucial.
The Panthers forced a fourth-down incompletion on the Blugolds’ drive that opened the third quarter and took over on their own 39-yard line up by three.
It took only three plays — all carries by sophomore running back Luke Noel — for West Salem to triple that lead.
Noel’s first rush went for 5 yards, and his second went for 14. Then, on his third straight carry, Noel put his foot in the ground and cut back for a 42-yard touchdown.
The possession set the tone for a dominant second half from West Salem — both defensively and on the ground — and the Panthers handed Aquinas its first loss of the season with a 22-6 victory.
Noel finished with 149 yards and all three of West Salem’s touchdowns on 24 carries; 129 of those yards and two of those scores came in the second half. The Panthers’ defense, meanwhile, held Aquinas to 44 total yards in the second half.
“First half, we were doing all right, but we knew we could do better,” Noel said. “Second half, we flipped the switch.”
“We were real confident in our schemes and our players,” said Panthers coach Justin Jehn, whose team has won back-to-back games and improved to 2-1. “... We thought there was potential to be a little higher scoring game (because of the Blugolds’ offense), but our kids rose to the challenge.”
West Salem consistently turned the pressure up on Aquinas sophomore quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer, who entered the game with seven passing touchdowns against one interception. The Panthers limited Flottmeyer to 9-of-20 passing for 96 yards and a touchdown while picking him off twice.
Much of the credit to slowing the Blugolds’ offense, which entered Friday night averaging 43.3 points per game, certainly goes to the West Salem defense: Outside of Aquinas’ first drive of the second half, the Blugolds netted -2 yards after the break while Jack Hehli and Zack Niemeier picked off Flottmeyer.
But the Panthers’ offense played a key role, too, by keeping Aquinas off the field.
After a Flottmeyer incompletion on fourth-and-13, West Salem took over on its own 32 with 23 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Panthers then chewed up nearly eight minutes of clock as they marched 68 yards in 15 plays to extend their lead to 22-6 with 4:10 left in the game.
“We knew they were going to have a hard time scoring points if their offense wasn’t on the field,” Jehn said. “We addressed that during the week, and we reaffirmed that before the game and at halftime. And our kids executed.”
Noel was a big reason why. He accounted for 61 yards of that 68-yard scoring drive and totaled 60% of West Salem’s total offensive output (249 yards).
“The thing that’s giving him the opportunity is the fact that he’s a gamer; he’s going to compete and do everything he needs to do,” Jehn said of Noel. “Then he got behind his big offensive line tonight and rode some really good surges.”
The Blugolds (3-1) had their chances, though.
Aquinas had two red zone drives come up empty in the first half, and Flottmeyer’s first pick came on the first play of a late third quarter drive that started at the West Salem 26. That’s not to mention a muffed snap on the team’s first possession that ended in a safety.
“Those are gut punches,” said Blugolds coach Tom Lee, whose team was held to 161 yards of offense. “Those are body blows. All of a sudden, you’re down 2-0.”
“We had our shots, we had short fields, and we went backward. We made mistakes. I thought we had a pretty good game plan coming in, and man, they were physical.”
Aquinas’ lone score of the game came via a 10-yard Flottmeyer swing pass to Aiden Lee out of the backfield on a fourth-and- 3 late in the first quarter to cut the Panthers’ lead to 9-6.
That score held until half, after which West Salem took control.
The Blugolds play at Onalaska next week, while West Salem currently does not have an opponent scheduled.
