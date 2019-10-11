BANGOR — While Carter Horstman's dazzling four-touchdown performance may have downtown Bangor buzzing, it's the Cardinals defense that deserves a big-time shout out.
Or that's what Bangor coach Rick Muellenberg believes.
With a sea of red overwhelming Brookwood's ball carriers from start to finish on a windy 39-degree night, Bangor's defense held the Falcons to 72 total yards in a 50-0 throttling Friday night at Bangor High School. The Cardinals not only won their 35th consecutive conference tilt, they locked up their sixth straight Scenic Bluffs title with one week of the regular season remaining.
"We challenged the kids this week and what a defensive effort they gave. They came out and played hard and just flowed to the ball. That is as good as we have played defensively all year," said Muellenberg, whose 8-0 team is ranked third in the lastest Associated Press Small Schools rankings.
"With their (Brookwood's) rushing attack, averaging 340 to 350 yards, I was worried. It is hard to contain a team like that, but we set the tone from the start."
Did they ever, and on both sides of the ball.
Bangor (8-0, 5-0) scored on three of its four first-quarter possessions and led 22-0 before any of the sizable crowd even started to get numb on a night where the wind was raw, the sky spit snow, and Horstman was like a runaway train. In fact, Bangor needed just four plays and 78 seconds to cover 61 yards on its first possession, which quarterback Hank Reader ended with a 32-yard, deer-like scamper.
Mathieu Oesterle's 5-yard burst made it 12-0, and Horstman's 2-point run pushed it to 14-0. After the Cardinals' defense stymied Brookwood (6-2, 4-2) again, Reader sliced in from 7 yards out on a quarterback keeper to make it 20-0. Horstman's 2-point run gave Bangor firm handle on the game at 22-0.
"We put a lot of work into this, but it pays off in the end," said Bangor's Grant Manke, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound immovable force on both sides of the Cardinals' dominant line. "It was a great defensive effort by us. The defensive line, the linebackers, everybody did a great job.
"We have a lot of good players, so I wasn't worried. I knew we would chill."
Horstman is one of those "good" players, who is approaching standout status. While the Cardinals' defense held the typically potent Falcons to just 53 yards total offense in the first half, Horstman had 18 yards for 162 yards and a TD by himself in the opening two quarters.
The speedy yet powerful 5-8, 190-pound senior running back would shred Brookwood in the second half, too, finishing with 25 carries for 273 yards and four TDs. He would reach the end zone on scoring runs of 21, 30 and 3 yards in the second half.
Horstman, who has 22 TDs and 1,246 rushing yards on the season, deflected post-game attention like he dodged Falcon would-be tacklers during the game.
"I just got to give all my thanks to the linemen up front. I couldn't do anything without them guys. They paved the way and they made some really big holes as you could see," said Horstman, who had five runs of 19 or more yards, including a 61-yard burst in the first quarter.
"I've got to give all my thanks to them. Without them I couldn't do half of what I did."
The Cardinals finished with 379 yards — 267 of them coming in the first half — as Horstman, Reader and Oesterle simply saw the dayline created by the offensive line, then bolted through it. Reader finished with 64 yards on just six carries, while Oesterle added 32, also on six carries, including a 5-yard scoring run.
"I thought we ran the ball good, and played well overall. We are going to get better," Horstman said. "I have to give a shout out to the defense, as we held the area's leading rusher to just a few yards."
Brookwood's Mitchell Klinkner, who entered the game as the area's top rusher with 1,184 yards and 18 TDs, was limited to 4 yards on 12 carries. Klinkner barely received the handoff before being met by a red blur of four and five Bangor tacklers. He lost yardage on four of his carries, and his longest run was four yards.
"We had to contain him right from the start. We knew how good he was," Muellenberg said. "Like I said, it was just a very good defensive effort. I think we are peaking at the right time."