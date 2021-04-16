High school football: Behind its rushing attack, G-E-T pulls away from Black River Falls

“When we click on offense, it’s just like, ‘Keep rolling,’” Vance said. “Like, we have it. Might as well keep doing it if it works.”

“It took us a little while to get going again, and that’s frustrating for me to see,” Red Hawks coach Jon Steffenhagen added. “But once they got it figured out, then I’m pretty proud of them again.”

After coming up empty on its first possession, G-E-T scored every time it had the ball until the final possession of the game, when it ran out the clock. At the start of its second drive, though, it appeared the mistakes might continue.

A hold on the first play and a negative run from Vance on the second put the Red Hawks behind the chains. But they were able to convert four third downs as they marched down the field, including a 13-yard touchdown run by Rommel to put G-E-T on the board first.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was nice to get Randon in there tonight,” Steffenhagen said. “Brady was playing a lot on defense; I could see he was kind of getting tired. Randon came in, did a nice job.

“When you’ve got three backs in the backfield and two of them aren’t playing defense, it kind of helps you out in the long run.”