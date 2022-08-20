High school football: Big first half helps La Crosse Aquinas beat Prairie du Chien in opener

Tom Lee knew that his Aquinas High School football team didn’t play to its full potential in the second half of its season opener against Prairie du Chien.

A drop passed. Allowing a lengthy kickoff return. The defense failing to get off the field on multiple third downs and a fourth down.

To be fair, “halftime” lasted nearly 17 hours after lightning on Friday night forced the teams to finish the game on Saturday afternoon. And the good news for the Blugolds was that they played just fine in the first half.

Senior quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer threw four first-half touchdowns — three to senior wideout Collin Conzemius — to guide Aquinas to a 28-point lead at the break. Aquinas rode that lead to a 36-14 win at Veterans Memorial Field on the UW-La Crosse campus.

“We played for like three hours last night,” Flottmeyer said. “Getting our minds right, focusing in (for the restart on Saturday), we didn’t do a real great job at that. But, I mean, we came out here, put up a fight. Came away with the win, but it was a little bit of a disappointing second half, I believe.”

Still, Flottmeyer completed 15 of his 23 passes for 366 yards and five touchdowns. Conzemius had three catches for 142 yards and three scores, while junior receiver David Malin had five catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Junior running back Ty Wagner had 18 carries for 111 yards to lead the Blackhawks, who were much more sound in the second half after giving up 309 yards in the first half while totaling just 61 themselves. They had 214 yards of offense in the second half and allowed 129.

“Our kids were kind of like, ‘Hey, they smacked us in the mouth there a little bit, and we can do one of two things. We can either react and play a little bit in the second half, or we’re going to get smacked in the mouth again,’” Prairie du Chien coach Cory Koenig said. “And I don’t think they like to get smacked in the mouth too much.”

The Blackhawks controlled the ball in Saturday’s second half and sustained drives, which they struggled to do Friday night. They ran 43 plays in the second half to the Blugolds’ 12 and capitalized with short touchdown runs from seniors Rhett Koenig and Kurt Wall, the former of which finished with 20 carries for 88 yards.

But that wasn’t enough to erase Aquinas’ strong first half led by Flottmeyer and Conzemius.

The duo connected on the first play from scrimmage deep down the left sideline for a 57-yard touchdown. The corner on that side gave Conzemius a 7-yard cushion before the snap and still had a few steps on him when Flottmeyer threw the ball, but the track star blew by the defender, got under the pass in plenty of time and trotted in for the score.

“I thought it would be there,” Conzemius said. “We’ve been practicing it all week. Jackson’s been getting it there all week.”

“It’s easy throwing to the fastest kid in the state,” Flottmeyer added.

Later in the quarter, facing a fourth-and-11, Flottmeyer found Conzemius on a crossing route against the grain over the middle of the field for a 36-yard touchdown. Then, after the game’s first lightning delay, Conzemius split two defenders up the seam for a 49-yard score to put the Blugolds in front 22-0 with 7 minutes, 15 seconds left in the second quarter.

“Their speed is probably the most difficult thing that you can game prep for because you can’t simulate speed in practice,” Cory Koenig said. “I mean, we were trying the CFL style stuff this week to try to simulate it, but I tell you, Conzemius, he is so dang fast. You can’t even simulate that with even our fastest of guys.”

With help from those three long touchdowns, Flottmeyer threw for 265 yards in the first half. But the quarterback wasn’t perfect; he was intercepted twice — though one came on the final play of the first half as he tried to launch the ball to the end zone — and took the blame for a sack.

That being said, Flottmeyer made better decisions as the half wore on. He scrambled for positive yards multiple times and did well to step up in the pocket before finding junior Kole Keppel for an 11-yard touchdown to push Aquinas’ lead to 28-0 just before half.

That lead grew to 36-0 midway through the third quarter via a Flottmeyer shovel pass to Malin that effectively turned into sweep for the former running back, who went 31 yards for the touchdown.

Prairie du Chien tried to battle back from there, which Koenig said should give his team some momentum heading into its Week 2 tilt at Madison Edgewood.

“I mean, I realize we’re all walking out of here 0-1 right now, but I think it’s a different feeling than last night when we left,” he said.

The Blugolds, meanwhile, aren’t satisfied with how they closed the game out but will still be looking to improve to 2-0 next week at Onalaska Luther.

“I just said to the guys before, ‘We’re far from a finished product when we walk off the field Game 1,’” Lee said. “All these teams are organic, so you’re either going to grow or you’re going to die on the vine, right? And we’ve got to just keep growing, and we’ll be OK.”