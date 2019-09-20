CALEDONIA, Minn. — It didn’t take long for the Caledonia High School football team to set the tone against Chatfield on Friday night.
On just the second play from scrimmage, Jack Strub intercepted a Chatfield pass and weaved through traffic while taking it to the end zone to give the Warriors the lead just 45 seconds into the game.
The Gophers didn’t even know what hit them. From there it was all Caledonia, as the Warriors scored three more first-quarter touchdowns to help extend the nation’s longest win streak to 58 games by defeating Chatfield 41-8 in front of a packed homecoming crowd at Caledonia High School.
Strub was the beneficiary of a good pass rush and a good coverage down the field, as Chatfield (2-2) quarterback Reid Johnson was forced to scramble to his right before making an off-balance throw to the middle of the field where Strub was waiting. He made a couple of tacklers miss before following his sea of blockers to the end zone for the 38-yard interception return.
“It was really important to get off to a good start, as it is every week,” Caledonia senior quarterback Noah King said. “We got the pick-6 to start it out and that led to the offense getting some quick touchdowns in the first quarter. Guys were just making big plays.”
After the Strub interception, it was the Caledonia offense’s turn for some big plays. The Warriors (4-0) needed just seven plays their next three drives to score 20 points. Noah King found his brother Eli King for pair of touchdowns. The first coming on a 20-yard post pattern touchdown and the second coming on the play of the night when Eli caught the pass 15 yards down the field, somehow stayed in bounce then spun away from on tackle before juking away from another for a 50-yard touchdown.
The latter made it 27-0 through just the first quarter. But the second quarter was a different story, the Warriors allowed a couple of big plays and the offense was stagnant. It appeared the Warriors took the pedal off the gas and, well, coach Carl Fruechte was not happy.
“That’s what we are trying to teach them what a difference-maker that is,” Fruechte said. “You can’t do that to be great, to be uncommon. The theme of our program is to be uncommon. We talk a lot about football and life. To me, you have got to go hard all the time in everything you do and that’s what we are trying to teach.”
After a motivating halftime speech, the Warriors looked back to their old selves. Eli King took the second-half kickoff 88 yards for his third touchdown of the game. On the Warriors next possession, Donnie Lakey turned a wide receiver bubble screen into a 73-yard score. Lakey led the Warriors with 110 yards and two touchdowns on four catches while Noah King completed 9 of 14 passes for for 204 yards and four touchdowns.
Now the Warriors face Rochester Lourdes, who is the defending AAA state champion. They appear to not be as strong as in the past and have lost three in a row, but the Warriors will not take them lightly.
“The difference between everybody else and us coaches is that we recognize good staffs and bad staffs,” Fruechte said. “We just played a really good staff and we are going to be playing a good staff. Regardless of the records. It’s how the kids play.
“... It’s going to be a good test for us. They run a multitude of options in the run game, but no matter what happens on Friday we are going to be better for the tournament.”