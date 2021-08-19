High school football: Big plays go Chippewa Falls' way in shutout of Holmen

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Big plays in all three phases of the game were the difference Thursday as the Holmen football team was shut out by Chippewa Falls 41-0 in the season opener for both teams.

The Cardinals ran for two scores, threw for two more and also had two touchdowns on special teams as a 20-point third quarter helped double up what was a 20-0 halftime advantage.

“When you make mistakes you hurt yourself and it makes it hard to beat a team that’s pretty good. That’s a real team," Holmen coach Travis Kowalski said of Chippewa Falls. "I’ve played these guys a number of years, never lost a game 40-0 before. These guys can play. I’m not taking anything from them.”

The first big mistake for the Vikings came at the end of the first drive of the game when Drake Bowe blocked a Breken Turner punt attempt. A mad scramble ensued as the ball bounced backwards towards the end zone where lineman Zachary LeMay ended up with the ball for a touchdown for the Cardinals a little more than two minutes into the game.

