High school football: Big plays go Chippewa Falls' way in shutout of Holmen

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Big plays in all three phases of the game were the difference Thursday as the Holmen football team was shut out by Chippewa Falls 41-0 in the season opener for both teams.
The Cardinals ran for two scores, threw for two more and also had two touchdowns on special teams as a 20-point third quarter helped double up what was a 20-0 halftime advantage.
“When you make mistakes you hurt yourself and it makes it hard to beat a team that’s pretty good. That’s a real team," Holmen coach Travis Kowalski said of Chippewa Falls. "I’ve played these guys a number of years, never lost a game 40-0 before. These guys can play. I’m not taking anything from them.”
The first big mistake for the Vikings came at the end of the first drive of the game when Drake Bowe blocked a Breken Turner punt attempt. A mad scramble ensued as the ball bounced backwards towards the end zone where lineman Zachary LeMay ended up with the ball for a touchdown for the Cardinals a little more than two minutes into the game.
“Put yourself in the place of the team that just got the punt blocked. Right away you’re down and the other team hasn’t even had the ball yet," Chippewa Falls coach Chuck Raykovich said of the blocked punt touchdown. "It’s an emotional down for the team that it happens to and for the team that gets it man, it’s free points.”
Holmen moved the ball into the Chippewa Falls red zone twice in the first half, but came away with zero points. The first opportunity came on the drive following the blocked punt when the Vikings utilized an 11-play drive to move to the 16-yard line but a field goal attempt from Hogan Schneider came up just short. Brayden Warwick's 14-yard touchdown pass to Karson Bowe and Bowe's 12-yard scoring run in the second quarter pushed the advantage to 20-0 but the Vikings once again were knocking on the door step as another methodical drive pushed them into the red zone before it stalled out in the final seconds of the half.
Mason Howard opened the second half with an 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for the Cardinals before Collin Beaudette had a 13-yard touchdown run and Warwick connected on a 19-yard scoring toss to Howard to push Chippewa Falls' lead to 40-0 in the later part of the third quarter.
Luke LeClaire had a team-high 69 rushing yards on 19 carries for the Vikings (0-1). Chippewa Falls outgained Holmen by a 266-188 margin, but the Vikings lost two fumbles as the Cardinals played error-free. Bowe ran for 56 yards and a score for the Cardinals (1-0) and Warwick threw for 125 yards and two touchdowns on 7-of-9 completions.
The Vikings will see another Big Rivers Conference heavyweight next week when Menomonie comes to town on Friday, Aug. 27. That matchup with the Mustangs will be the final nonconference tuneup for Holmen before opening the Mississippi Valley Conference season one week later at Onalaska.
“We like to play physical, big teams because that does prepare for conference season and then we walk into the conference (season) against Onalaska (on) Week 3 then we play River Falls Week 4," Kowalski said. "Our first four games are a gauntlet, but that’s OK. You find out what you have and you’ve got to adjust on the fly, move guys around and get better every week.”