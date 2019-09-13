WEST SALEM — All West Salem High School football coach Justin Jehn could do before addressing his team after Friday night’s game against Lake Mills was put both of his hands on his head.
In his team’s season-opener against G-E-T, the Panthers allowed two touchdown runs of at least 60 yards. West Salem’s Week 2 opponent, Ellsworth, returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns. Last week, Holmen’s Jaedon Abraham took the opening kickoff to the house.
Big plays and miscues have plagued West Salem, and that trend continued against the L-Cats.
On the game’s first play from scrimmage, Lake Mills quarterback Adam Moen connected with Hunter Buechel down the seam for a 74-yard score. Later in the quarter, the Panthers roughed the L-Cats’ punter on fourth-and-20, and Lake Mills scored on the next play on a 54-yard touchdown pass from Moen to Matthew Johnson to take a 13-7 lead, a lead it wouldn’t give up on the way to a 47-13 route of West Salem.
“The big plays start to be a backbreaker,” Jehn said. … “Those are tough mountains to climb over, and we’ve had that week after week after week.”
For a moment, though, it looked as if the Panthers, who are 0-4 for the first time since 2013, might overcome another sluggish start.
West Salem went three-and-out after Moen’s first touchdown pass but forced a fumble on Lake Mills’ first play after the Panthers punted. Working with a short field, and aided by an L-Cats pass interference, West Salem scored five plays later on an 11-yard touchdown run by CJ McConkey to even the score at 7-7 with 5:19 to play in the first quarter.
The Panthers’ defense locked down Lake Mills on the ensuing drive, but the roughing the punter penalty kept the L-Cats on the field. One play was all Lake Mills (3-1) needed to take the lead.
“That’s just one of those miscues,” Jehn said. … “You can’t fault them for trying to get in there and make a play, but by the same token, we got to be a little smarter about that.”
The L-Cats capitalized on the momentum shift. West Salem quarterback Noah LaFleur threw an interception on the first play of the next drive, and Moen led Lake Mills on touchdown drives on each of the L-Cats next three possessions.
Moen, a 6-foot-3, 185 pound junior, was 12-for-19 passing for 266 yards and four touchdowns in the first half; he also rushed for a score before half. The quarterback finished 15-of-24 for 290 yards and four touchdowns.
“We tried to mix up coverages; we tried to show some different stunt packages,” Jehn said on trying to slow Moen. “He’s the real deal.”
And while the West Salem defense could do little to stop Moen, the offense failed to pick up the slack.
The Panthers did manage to muster a touchdown drive late in the second quarter — capped off by a 1-yard TD run by Therrick Roberts — but they totaled just 151 yards of offense on the night, and their longest play from scrimmage was a 15-yard pass from LaFleur to Austin Sevier. The L-Cats had three plays of at least 40 yards and took a 31-13 lead into half.
Lake Mills returned an interception off a tipped LaFleur pass for a touchdown on the opening drive of the second half to firmly go up 39-13.
Despite the lopsided score, Jehn saw some growth in his team. He believes LaFleur is starting to get comfortable at quarterback, a position the sophomore took over from Justin Barney, who Jehn moved to slot receiver in hopes of getting the shifty junior more touches in space. Still, Jehn knows LaFleur, Barney and the rest of his team needs to improve.
“We’ve got to get back to the fundamentals this week with our conference season coming up and another chunk of games that really are going to determine whether we get a ‘second season’ or not,” Jehn said.
The Panthers play at Logan at 7 p.m. next week.