High school football: Black River Falls comes up short at Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. -- A scoreless stretch can hurt any team, especially when it lasts over half the game.
It certainly hindered the Black River Falls High School football team Thursday night. After exploding for four scores in just under the first 11 minutes of the game, the Tigers were caged for over 35 minutes before a late rally fell short in a 40-34 nonconference loss to Wisconsin Dells.
Junior Evan Voss accounted for all five Tigers touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to slow down the Chiefs and senior Matt Getgen, who unofficially rushed for 288 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries to power the Wisconsin Dells to its first 2-0 start since 2013.
Getgen recorded nearly half those yards on his first two touchdown runs of the night as he took the Chiefs’ opening handoff 67 yards to the house before racing in from 68 yards later in the first quarter.
Voss and the Tigers (0-2) had plenty of big plays of their own in the first quarter as well. After connecting with senior Karsten Hunter on a 12-yard pitch-and-catch with nine minutes to go in the first quarter for the opening score, Voss went to the long ball and senior Mike Roou.
The pair connected on TD passes of 64 and 65 yards, with the second coming on a deep fade down the right sideline with 1 minute, 2 seconds left in the first quarter that stretched the Black River Falls lead to 27-14. The Chiefs had the Tigers by the tail from there however, as Wisconsin Dells proceeded to score the next 26 points to seize a 40-27 lead.
Getgen added two more touchdown runs while junior Braden Buss plunged in from a yard out and capped off the Chiefs’ scoring with 8:10 to play on a 7-yard toss to senior Will Michalsky. The Tigers ultimately snapped out of their funk in the waning minutes and finally found pay dirt again with just under two minutes to go as Voss again found Roou, this time from 23 yards out.
The latter added the extra point to pull the Tigers within a score, but it was too little, too late. Black River Falls went for a deep onside kick on the ensuing kickoff but it rolled into the end zone for a touchback and the Chiefs proceeded to run out the clock.
Despite Voss’ big night, the Tigers couldn’t take advantage of 17 Wisconsin Dells penalties and shot themselves in the foot with four turnovers, including three interceptions. Black River Falls will aim to break into the win column next week when it travels to G-E-T for a Coulee Conference opener.