High school football: Black River Falls comes up short at Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. -- A scoreless stretch can hurt any team, especially when it lasts over half the game.

It certainly hindered the Black River Falls High School football team Thursday night. After exploding for four scores in just under the first 11 minutes of the game, the Tigers were caged for over 35 minutes before a late rally fell short in a 40-34 nonconference loss to Wisconsin Dells.

Junior Evan Voss accounted for all five Tigers touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to slow down the Chiefs and senior Matt Getgen, who unofficially rushed for 288 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries to power the Wisconsin Dells to its first 2-0 start since 2013.

Getgen recorded nearly half those yards on his first two touchdown runs of the night as he took the Chiefs’ opening handoff 67 yards to the house before racing in from 68 yards later in the first quarter.

Voss and the Tigers (0-2) had plenty of big plays of their own in the first quarter as well. After connecting with senior Karsten Hunter on a 12-yard pitch-and-catch with nine minutes to go in the first quarter for the opening score, Voss went to the long ball and senior Mike Roou.