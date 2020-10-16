High school football: Blair-Taylor comes from behind to win; Onalaska loses late lead

PEPIN, Wis. — The Blair-Taylor High School football team came through big when it mattered most on Friday to remain unbeaten this season.
The Wildcats (3-0) scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to come back from a 13-point second-quarter deficit and claim a 22-19 victory over Pepin/Alma.
Alec Reismann completed a 35-yard touchdown pass to Matt Waldera to get Blair-Taylor within 19-16 with 9 minutes, 33 seconds left before Matthew Brandenburg scored from the 1-yard line with 5:41 left for the final points.
The Eagles (2-1) led 13-0 at halftime and 19-8 after Lane Wieczorek scored on a 1-yard run with 11:23 left in the game.
Reismann completed 16 of 22 passes for 180 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Brandenburg rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns, and Waldera pulled in five passes for 81 yards. Zack Nitek had four catches for 49 yards and teammate Gunar Koxlien had seven grabs for 48 yards.
Wieczorek rushed for 104 yards and the fourth-quarter touchdown for Pepin/Alma.
De Soto 44, Hillsboro 0
DE SOTO — The Pirates (2-0) scored all of their points in the first half, and quarterback Alex Scoville passed for two touchdowns and ran for another against the Tigers.
Scoville passed for 87 yards and connected with Brett Rebhahn on a 53-yard touchdown strike. Rebhahn also rushed for a 4-yard touchdown as five players scored for the Pirates.
St. Croix Central 31, Onalaska 27
HAMMOND, Wis. — The Hilltoppers gave up the lead with 12 seconds left in losing to the Panthers.
Onalaska (2-2) went ahead 27-24 when Ayden Larson completed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Hudson Weber with 3:11 to go, but a 4-yard run by Mason Dado in the closing seconds put St. Croix Central (3-1) — a team that played in the Division 4 state championship game every season from 2016-2018 and won one title — back on track after a loss to Ellsworth.
Senior Albert Romero rushed for 175 yards and a 56-yard third-quarter touchdown for the Hilltoppers, who led three times. Larson completed 7 of 15 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to Weber and the other to Nick Odom.
Odom caught a 29-yard scoring pass for the first touchdown of the game, and Weber had a 60-yard scoring grab in the second quarter before his touchdown catch in the fourth.
Onalaska had 469 yards of offense and lost two fumbles while the Panthers rushed for 302 yards and turned the ball over three times. Ben Faas had an interception for the Hilltoppers.
