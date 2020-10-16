High school football: Blair-Taylor comes from behind to win; Onalaska loses late lead

Scoville passed for 87 yards and connected with Brett Rebhahn on a 53-yard touchdown strike. Rebhahn also rushed for a 4-yard touchdown as five players scored for the Pirates.

St. Croix Central 31, Onalaska 27

HAMMOND, Wis. — The Hilltoppers gave up the lead with 12 seconds left in losing to the Panthers.

Onalaska (2-2) went ahead 27-24 when Ayden Larson completed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Hudson Weber with 3:11 to go, but a 4-yard run by Mason Dado in the closing seconds put St. Croix Central (3-1) — a team that played in the Division 4 state championship game every season from 2016-2018 and won one title — back on track after a loss to Ellsworth.

Senior Albert Romero rushed for 175 yards and a 56-yard third-quarter touchdown for the Hilltoppers, who led three times. Larson completed 7 of 15 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to Weber and the other to Nick Odom.

Odom caught a 29-yard scoring pass for the first touchdown of the game, and Weber had a 60-yard scoring grab in the second quarter before his touchdown catch in the fourth.

Onalaska had 469 yards of offense and lost two fumbles while the Panthers rushed for 302 yards and turned the ball over three times. Ben Faas had an interception for the Hilltoppers.

