High school football: Blair-Taylor completes unbeaten regular season

MELROSE -- The Blair-Taylor High School football team has had a lot on the line during the final game of the regular season three years in a row.
The good news for the Wildcats is that they have come through in the clutch all three times, no matter the stakes.
Blair-Taylor had to beat Augusta to earn a WIAA playoff spot two years ago and needed a win over Pepin/Alma to become an outright conference champ last year.
There wasn’t anything official on the line Friday night, but coach Andy Nehring said it felt like there was while beating Melrose-Mindoro 24-0.
“There is no official (Dairyland) champion this year,” Nehring said, “but we can say if there was one, it would be us.
“We beat everyone on our schedule, and it’s never easy to beat Melrose-Mindoro, especially at their place.”
Matthew Brandenburg scored all three touchdowns for Blair-Taylor (6-0), which completed its first unbeaten regular season in nine years and beat the Mustangs for the second time in a row. Brandenburg has rushed for seven touchdowns this season and will get the chance to add to that total next week. The WIAA will release the 2020 version of its playoff brackets -- eight-team regionals -- on Saturday.
Every team that has declared interest to compete the next two weeks will be allowed this year.
Nehring said Friday night’s game was won with defense. The Wildcats dictated the tempo and forced the Mustangs (4-2) to leave their comfort zone more than desired.
“We controlled the line of scrimmage and made them pass,” Nehring said. “That was a goal of ours. I don’t know if they had positive yards in the second half.”
Brandenburg rushed for a 15-yard touchdown in the first quarter, then scored from the 1 in the second and third. He finished with 175 yards on 30 carries.
“We’re fortunate and thankful,” Nehring said when asked about getting through the regular season and preparing for what’s next. “With all of the uncertainty going on and to be able to say we are 6-0, we need to be thankful to be in the playoffs.”
