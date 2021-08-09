High school football: Boardman a longstanding force for De Soto

DE SOTO — Coach Ev Wick gathered his De Soto High School football team for its first day of practice and quickly realized what had to be done first.

As he looked over the 23 players in front of him, Wick counted 14 linemen. Now, line play has consistently been part of the Pirates' longstanding success, but it can't survive alone.

Wick needed skill players, so he began the thought process for shifts that could be made.

"Ev said it was like finding a jigsaw puzzle at a rummage sale," senior Josh Boardman said. "We have to move some guys around to make it work. If Ev thinks we can play that spot, then we know we can."

Boardman, however, is going nowhere.

If there was a player entrenched on the offensive and defensive lines, it was Boardman, who made his first impact as a freshman and became a WFCA All-Region performer by the time he was a junior.

"When he was a freshman, someone got dinged up, and we put him in there on defense," Wick said. "He had two or three sacks his first game. You don't get players like him all the time."