High school football: Boardman a longstanding force for De Soto

DE SOTO — Coach Ev Wick gathered his De Soto High School football team for its first day of practice and quickly realized what had to be done first.
As he looked over the 23 players in front of him, Wick counted 14 linemen. Now, line play has consistently been part of the Pirates' longstanding success, but it can't survive alone.
Wick needed skill players, so he began the thought process for shifts that could be made.
"Ev said it was like finding a jigsaw puzzle at a rummage sale," senior Josh Boardman said. "We have to move some guys around to make it work. If Ev thinks we can play that spot, then we know we can."
Boardman, however, is going nowhere.
If there was a player entrenched on the offensive and defensive lines, it was Boardman, who made his first impact as a freshman and became a WFCA All-Region performer by the time he was a junior.
"When he was a freshman, someone got dinged up, and we put him in there on defense," Wick said. "He had two or three sacks his first game. You don't get players like him all the time."
Boardman, mullet and all, has grown into a 6-foot-2, 195-pound machine capable of chasing down quarterbacks and stopping running backs repeatedly on first contact. He's experienced, he's powerful and he's quick, and that will make him a focal point for every team on the Pirates' roster this season.
Offensive opponents will have to try and figure out how to keep him away from the ball, and defensive opponents will be left the duty of getting by him to get to the ball. Neither challenge will be easy.
"The amount of attention he gets from teams we play," Wick said, "helps the other players."
Wick is up to 27 players for the team's final season of 11-man football. De Soto will transition to an 8-man schedule next season after dwindling enrollment dictated a move, and Boardman will play a big hand in closing this chapter of the program.
And he'll happily do it with the back of his neck covered with the flowing hair of his mullet, which Boardman started growing as a freshman after a successful bet with his dad. The style is just one aspect of a contagious personality that will be tough for several coaches to replace after he graduates.
Boardman has fun as a three-sport standout at De Soto, adding basketball and baseball to his schedule during those seasons. He sees the benefits of being a multi-sport athlete and understands the necessity of being one at such a small school.
"I think how you read things while playing defense in basketball translates to football," Boardman said. "It keeps your brain working and keeps you smart."
As far as feeling an obligation to his classmates to play?
"I know what it's like when we struggle with numbers for football," he said. "I don't want other sports to go through that, too."
Boardman also found time to play all three sports while working full-time and fishing as often as he could during the summer.
But football is king, and it's what he approaches with the most passion. He'll get a chance to play on some collegiate level if he so chooses and said he has already made visits to explore opportunities at UW-Whitewater and Minnesota-Duluth.
Boardman thinks the Pirates can make a big impact on games with their defensive line, which will also include seniors Nathan Woodhouse and Lennart Schmidt and juniors Bryce Grelle and Matt Kumlin.
"We usually have the big five-man line, and I think our biggest strength is how we can attack the ball," Boardman said. "We pressure the QB to make him nervous and not play to his ability.
"We don't want the QB to have time to throw, and we don't want our corners to have to cover for four or five seconds because that isn't easy. We need to get that pressure on them quicker than that."
