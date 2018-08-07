BANGOR — Brendan Burke jumped into the starting lineup for the Bangor High School football team as a sophomore.
The Cardinals were following up a historic 2015 season that included winning the WIAA Division 7 state championship — its first in the sport.
The pressure that accompanied that season, as much as coaches tried to downplay it, was significant. Bangor ended up having that season ended in the state semifinals.
The pressure rolled into last season, and the Cardinals handled it — actually, they embraced it — on the way to winning another Division 7 state title.
Burke is now a 5-foot-10, 200-pound senior. He starts on the offensive line and as an inside linebacker.
And he’s used to the pressure of playing football at Bangor.
“There is pressure to win here, but we like that,” Burke said. “We want to win, too.”
Bangor, which is taking on the 2018 season with a shift in its coaching staff — former assistant coach Kevin Kravik and former head coach Rick Muellenberg have swapped titles — but that shouldn’t impact much in terms of what experienced players have come to expect.
“We’ve been coaching together so long that not much is going to change,” said Kravik, who coached Bangor from 1994-1997.
“He hasn’t screwed anything up yet, so I haven’t had to chew on him,” he added with a laugh. “No, I’m just glad Rick has stayed as a volunteer assistant. The only thing that has changed is that I have to show up to practice 15 minutes earlier than before.”
The stability amid change will play a big role in what the potential of the Cardinals happens to be this fall.
Burke and juniors Carter Horstman (a running back and linebacker) and Grant Manke (a lineman) are most significant returning players on the team, but they aren’t the only reasons it can win. Bangor’s tradition has been built, and there are plenty of players waiting in the wings for their chances to succeed and try to match what their predecessors have accomplished.
“We’ve talked to the players about the last three years, really,” Kravik said. “We won state in 2015 and 2017, but we also had a really good team in 2016.
“What was the difference in those years? We were really good in all three. But you can’t control what other teams have and do. We can control what we do, and we know what we do well.”
What the Cardinals can do is run the football, and Horstman should get plenty of chances to do that as the top returning rusher. Horstman rushed for 563 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore, and he had 144 yards and three of those TDs in Bangor’s 37-14 win over Black Hawk in the state championship game.
The junior fully understands that he will be a cog in the team’s rushing machine. Senior Trevor Jones was the backup quarterback last season and could play there or at running back. There is also a high ceiling projected for sophomore Hank Reader in the backfield.
Burke and Manke will have a lot to do with that success on the offensive line.
“It takes a lot of hard work to have the kinds of offensive lines we’ve had,” Burke said. “I see a lot of guys like (junior) Mike Reed and (senior) Dalton Johnson in the weight room every day. Grant is putting up huge (lifting) numbers, and things are looking pretty good.”
Through it all, Burke has been a leader for a team that needed new leadership after heavy graduation losses. His focus on this season started shortly after last year ended. Burke was eager to leave a new mark on the program as a senior.
“He brings a lot of energy and fun to what we are doing each day,” Horstman said of Burke. “He has a big personality, and he’s letting that out a lot more.”
Kravik said Burke’s work ethic is rubbing off on the entire team.
“I think they are watching him because they should be,” the coach said. “He knows when to turn it on and when to take a step back, and that’s important.”