High school football: Brett McConkey's downfield throws unlock West Salem's offense

WEST SALEM — Brett McConkey grew accustomed to seeing a packed box before the snap last season.

From a defensive perspective, the approach made sense. The West Salem High School football team liked to run the ball, and most of McConkey's throws came on short or intermediate routes.

But now when McConkey surveys a defense that is cramming bodies between the tackles, the senior quarterback just smiles.

The further into the season the Panthers have gone, the more they have made teams pay with their downfield passing game — adding another dimension to an already potent offense.

West Salem is averaging 41.1 points per game, including 30.1 points in the first half of games alone. It has been held to fewer than 35 points only once this season — a 14-13 Week 1 loss at Onalaska, the fourth-ranked team in the Large Division — and has posted 47 points per game over the last four weeks.

And the Panthers point to McConkey's ability to hit deep threats as a catalyst.

"What he can see and the throws he can make, we haven't had that here in a while," coach Justin Jehn said. "And it does cause a defense to have to defend the entire field — sideline to sideline as well as our short pass game to over the top — and he's executed that well, which has opened things up for other facets of our offense."

The expectation heading into the year was that McConkey would be able to air the ball out more in his third season as West Salem's starter, but it still took time for it all to fall into place. Jehn — who praised McConkey's decision making and understanding of the game — said it seemed to click in the middle of September, and senior receivers Brennan Kennedy and Andy Johnson noted the importance of building chemistry.

"Had a year (last season) to get going and get our stuff in, know our stuff," Johnson said. "(Now we) go out there and execute."

"I feel more comfortable with (the deep ball)," McConkey added. "Getting used to them running their routes, figuring out what they like to do, where they like the ball."

That has been clear since Week 5.

In the second quarter of a 55-12 win over Altoona, McConkey found Kennedy behind the defense for a 67-yard touchdown. G-E-T took notice the following week, but respecting the pass has come with consequences against the Panthers. McConkey attempted only 10 passes, but West Salem gashed the Red Hawks for 232 rushing yards on just 26 carries — including seven carries for a team-high 119 yards and a score from McConkey — on its way to a 40-6 victory.

The Panthers returned to the air against Viroqua as McConkey went 10 for 12 for 233 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The 52-14 drubbing also featured what McConkey considers his best pass to this point in the season.

West Salem got the ball back late in the second half and instead of running out the clock, Jehn saw an opportunity to have the offense work on a condensed two-minute drill. That ended with McConkey unleashing a throw that traveled nearly 50 yards in the air and dropped perfectly into Kennedy's hands for a 57-yard score.

"Seeing the play develop, we thought Brennan — with all his speed — maybe had overrun Brett's arm," Jehn said. "Then the ball comes out, and you could tell that Brett was still going to lead him a little ways."

"I just ran straight. He put it right in my stomach," Kennedy added.

That isn't to say the Panthers' deep passing game is perfect; McConkey was unable to connect with Johnson on a pair of lengthy throws against Black River Falls, for example. But even the threat of it does wonders for the offense.

Load the box to stop the run and play tight coverage on the outside? They'll go over the top. Give receivers space? They'll hit a quick screen — Johnson took one 49 yards for a touchdown against Black River Falls. Press at the line but protect against the deep ball with help over the top? They'll run it right at you.

And West Salem has no shortage of weapons to make each outcome possible.

McConkey has completed 66% of his passes for 990 yards and eight touchdowns to go with 448 yards and eight scores on the ground. Senior running back Luke Noel has 593 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns, while dynamic senior Chris Calico has added four rushing touchdowns. Kennedy has 20 catches for 512 yards and six TDs, Johnson has 13 catches for 219 yards and a score, and junior Abram Lassen has been effective in space with six catches for 118 yards and a touchdown.

But the Panthers will face their toughest test since Week 1 on Friday as they meet Aquinas for the Coulee Conference title.

The Blugolds have allowed opponents to only complete 50% of their passes and have surrendered just four touchdowns while totaling 10 interceptions. Their rush defense, meanwhile, has allowed 3.9 yards per carry.

Jehn said West Salem will need to be balanced offensively and be able to control the ball to keep Jackson Flottmeyer and the Aquinas offense on the sideline. With McConkey and the passing game coming together, that seems possible.

"We're all pumped up, ready to go," McConkey said. "We've been waiting for this all season."