High school football: Bryce Lee bigger and better for La Crosse Aquinas this season

Tom Lee’s grocery bill has grown over the summer.
Lee, the Aquinas High School football coach, has had to sponsor the growth of his oldest son, Bryce, who has been given the task of being a force on the offensive and defensive line for the Blugolds this season.
Someone has to feed the kid, who has gained 30 pounds over the course of the offseason. A chunk of that has come from increased time in the weight room, but the senior opted for a change in diet, too. That, according to Bryce, has included more eggs and a “lot of buffets.”
There was a point over this summer where Tom had to buy four dozen eggs from a nearby chicken farmer. Two days later, Bryce had gone through all the eggs.
“If you saw my grocery bill, you wouldn’t be surprised that he packed on so many pounds,” Tom said.
As a freshman, he was 220 pounds. Now, the Blugolds senior enters Friday’s season opener at Prairie du Chien as a 270-pounder.
According to Tom, Bryce hasn’t missed a day of lifting in three years. He’s a three-sport athlete, and he finished 10th in the WIAA Division 2 shot put at the state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse in June.
“I think he’s the number one left-handed shot putter with the huge Afro sticking out of his head in the state of Wisconsin, as far as I know,” Tom said.
Since state track, Bryce has shaved down the hair and gotten down to the business of becoming a better lineman. He started with a renewed commitment after his own assessment that he gave up on plays too quickly last season.
“I need to finish all my plays and do them all correctly,” Bryce said. “I feel like it was tough, because I wasn’t always the biggest guy, and I wasn’t always the toughest guy.”
MORE HEALTHY BODIES: There’s a big difference at Aquinas in 2018.
Along with the surplus of pounds gained by Bryce Lee, there’s also a several more players running around the practice field in the few days leading up to the season.
Last year, it was a struggle at practices to do live action. The Blugolds had to use freshmen as scout team players, but with about 50 players running around with domes in August, it makes practice — and, hopefully, games — more competitive.
“We have the players and athletes, and we’ve been working hard all summer,” Aquinas senior Brandon Merfeld said. “Numbers are always a good thing. Numbers don’t mean too much if you don’t put in the work. Just being able to get live action (in practices) will help in games.”
IT’S A FOOTBALL LIFE: Tom Lee smiles from ear-to-ear when it comes to talking about coaching his son, albeit for the final time at Aquinas.
However, it can be hard for a player to have a relationship with a coach who also serve as his father. Not with the Lees, and part of that is because Bryce has always loved football, even as a kid.
Back before the days of Hudl and other advances in technology, Tom watched film on DVDs. While Tom charted plays on DVD, Bryce hung out with his dad, sitting on the couch, watching past Blugolds games.
“I’m just thinking, ‘Geez, Bryce, if I could get out of this, I would,’” Tom said. “We always kinda knew. He’s always been kind of a football junkie. It’s his favorite sport. It’s super important to him.”
Bryce started playing varsity for the Blugolds as a freshman, as a “necessity,” according to Tom.
Bryce was quiet at first, and even Tom’s wife, Michelle, had to ask, ‘Does he call you ‘Dad,’ or ‘Coach?’ at practice.
Well, the answer: “Nothing.”
Fast forward three years, and Bryce and Tom have communicated a lot more since Bryce has some seniority.
“I haven’t done this in the past, but when we’re doing lifting, I’ll say hey, ‘Is it okay or do we need to change stuff?’ That’s been a big, big change between he and I,” Tom said.
RUN, AQUINAS, RUN: Last season, the Blugolds had trouble running the ball, and senior Nick Cambio wound up leading the team with 623 yards.
With Steve Kramer, the team’s offensive line coach now calling the offensive plays, expect Aquinas to do more with the run game.
“If we can get away with it, we’d run the ball every single play, but the problem has been we just haven’t had the players to do that in the past,” Tom Lee said. “If you can get away with it (defensively), you’re going to press up everybody and load the the box.
“I think that’s what teams would do. That’s what I would do if I was playing against us or if I had the guys that could play coverage.”