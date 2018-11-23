MINNEAPOLIS — Check here for quarter-by-quarter updates on the Caledonia High School football team's quest to win its fourth straight MSHSL Class AA championship. You can also follow along with updates from reporter Colten Bartholomew on Twitter.
FIRST QUARTER
Caledonia had a pair of drives end with turnovers on downs deep inside Barnesville territory.
On the first drive of the game, set up by a 29-yard kick return by Jack Beardmore, and Warriors used runs from Nick McCabe and a couple of short passes to get inside Barnesville’s 5-yard line. But a QB sneak by Noah King on fourth-and-1 was stuffed.
After forcing a three-and-out, and Warriors tried a pass to Eli King into the end zone on fourth-and-6 from the 21, but it was broken up.
The quarter ended with Barnesville and its Wing-T offense driving near midfield.