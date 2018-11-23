MINNEAPOLIS — The Caledonia High School football team had to survive a slugfest, but the Warriors completed their quest to win a fourth consecutive MSHSL Class AA championship.
Two fourth-quarter touchdowns widened the margin, but Caledonia had to fight tooth-and-nail to beat Barnesville 21-0 in Friday's championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Here's a quarter-by-quarter look at the game, but you can find more updates from reporter Colten Bartholomew on Twitter.
FIRST QUARTER
Caledonia had a pair of drives end with turnovers on downs deep inside Barnesville territory.
On the first drive of the game, set up by a 29-yard kick return by Jack Beardmore, and Warriors used runs from Nick McCabe and a couple of short passes to get inside Barnesville’s 5-yard line. But a QB sneak by Noah King on fourth-and-1 was stuffed.
After forcing a three-and-out, and Warriors tried a pass to Eli King into the end zone on fourth-and-6 from the 21, but it was broken up.
The quarter ended with Barnesville and its Wing-T offense driving near midfield.
SECOND QUARTER
Barnesville had its best drive of the first half going before Isaiah Forrester tallied a sack for a loss on 9 yards on third down to force a punt.
Caledonia hit the first big play of the game when Noah King found Tate Meiners for the 34-yard pass along the left sideline to jumpstart the Warriors drive. However, four plays later, Noah King tried to throw the ball back across the middle while rolling right, and it was picked off by Preston Snobl.
However, a fumbled handoff was recovered by Caledonia senior Ryan Wagner bounced on it to set the Warriors up at the Barnesville 23. On third-and-9, McCabe took a toss to the left side, cut up the field behind a good block from Eli King, and went 22 yards to put Caledonia on the board. Wagner’s PAT made it 7-0.
Barnesville went backwards on its next drive, with an illegal shift penalty and an 11-yard loss on a reverse nixing any momentum. Kyle Cavanaugh saved a potential disaster for Caledonia when he recovered a muffed punt and gave Caledonia the ball at its 36.
The Warriors went three-and-out, but Barnesville fumbled the ball on its first play to set Caledonia up at the plus-22 with another prime scoring chance. However, after Noah King took a QB draw to the 4, a low shotgun snap went through his legs and Barnesville recovered.
The Trojans ran the ball for the final plays of the half.
THIRD QUARTER
The teams traded three-and-outs to start the second half, with Caledonia’s drive being derailed by a chop block penalty that created a first-and-24. The Warriors got 20 yards on the drive, but punted away.
Barnesville drove down to the Caledonia 21 after Adam Tonsfeldt made five men miss on a wild scramble. But the Warriors stiffened up and got pressure on a fourth-down pass — the Trojans’ first pass attempt of the game — and it fell incomplete.
Another three-and-out for the Caledonia offense was followed by a handful a good runs by Barnesville, and the Trojans entered the fourth quarter driving at the Caledonia 30.
FOURTH QUARTER
Caledonia got the stop, stuffing three runs and then Nick McCabe tipped away a pass on fourth down to get the ball back for his offense.
McCabe then busted off runs of 24, 9, 19, 6 and 4 yards — bowling over tacklers in his wake — to get the Warriors into a first-and-goal from the 9. Barnesville nearly got a stop, but was called for a facemask on a third-down play that gave Caledonia two chances from the 2 to score.
It took both chances, but Tate Meiners, lined up as the tailback of a full-house backfield, took the fourth-down handoff and punched it in to put Caledonia up 14-0 with less than 5 minutes remaining.
On Barnesville’s second play of the ensuing drive, Tonsfeldt’s deep pass attempt was tipped into the air and caught by Caledonia senior Payton Schott, and he returned it for a 43-yard score with 3:28 left. It was knockout punch for a defense that was dominant when it was needed most.