CALEDONIA, Minn. — A film session with the Caledonia High School football team is different than its equivalent in other prep programs.
The number of hours the Warriors spend dissecting opponents, poring over their games to find weak spots, is rare. The minute details that Caledonia coaches and players identify through their film study is rare. The way Warriors players can process what they watched on film and then make adjustments on game days is rare.
But, then again, winning 54 consecutive games, four consecutive MSHSL Class AA state championships, and nine titles in 12 years are all rare feats as well. But those accomplishments are all within Caledonia’s grasp if it can defeat Barnesville in the championship game at 1 p.m. Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Ask any Warrior or any coach after a game, and phrases like, “We had a good game plan,” or “We knew what they liked to do,” are bound to come up. That knowledge, and the confidence it brings, comes from film study every week.
“I think we’re one of the more prepared teams out there. We watch a lot of film, we study it a lot. Every little detail,” senior offensive lineman Aidan Augedahl said. He added that when he lines up against an opponent, “I have a pretty good idea of where he’s going and what he’s doing, how fast he is.”
Let’s start with the time commitment.
Caledonia (12-0) players regularly watch about 5 to 6 hours of film per week. Coach Carl Fruechte, who works in the school’s special education department, and defensive coordinator Brent Schroeder, a counselor at the school, have their lunch break while their players do. So they take their meals into the auditorium and get in a good half-hour per day of breaking down tape.
Coaches spend time each week after practices to sit with the team and discuss tendencies and idiosyncrasies. Players also get together in study halls to analyze the next opponent. These players-only sessions are, naturally, a bit less formal than the ones led by Fruechte and Schroeder.
“If you go in there right now,” Fruechte said Monday, gesturing toward the auditorium in which players were finishing a film session, “The only person talking is a coach. The kids aren’t talking, if they are, we’re going to jump some tail.
“To me, it’s just like a classroom — the teacher knows what he or she is doing, same thing here. You better be listening.”
The time spent watching film is used to identify certain details about the players the Warriors will face. Caledonia goes beyond what most high school teams draw from tape. Its players get the typical information like what plays opponents like to run out of particular formations, or what tells a defense may have when it’s blitzing.
But the Warriors also break down smaller details that can give them an edge in their individual matchups, and winning those matchups on a consistent basis has helped Caledonia become the dynasty it is.
“We focus on the little things, like whether the guy is using his hands or not, how quick he is, and we build our offense around that,” senior running back Nick McCabe said. “I feel like we have more football knowledge than other teams do because Carl (coach Fruechte) makes sure that we know what we’re doing and we’re not just machines out there.”
Fruechte expanded further on the details that they use to train players — including the ninth-graders who may not even play for a year or two — to watch on film.
“The little things — what’s their favorite move? What’s their counter move?” Fruechte said. “Do they have a favorite move, or do they play caveman football?”
When you’re on a run like the Caledonia football program is — which includes the longest active winning streak in the nation, according to MaxPreps.com — a target gets put upon your back. Teams try to cook up something special each week in an attempt to knock the Warriors off.
But again, the prep work they do helps in this area.
Players can, and have, come to Fruechte and his assistants on the sideline during games and told them opponents aren’t doing what they’ve shown on film. They then work together to find adjustments.
“We coach them to make adjustments on the field,” Fruechte said. “If it isn’t working, let us know, they’re the ones on the field. We want them to be men, and think for themselves, and re-adjust as needed.”
That’s college-level processing of information. If the Warriors win Friday, they’ll have put together a run that nearly any program at any level would want to replicate. And they’ll have, in part, their work in film sessions to thank for it.