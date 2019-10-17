The Caledonia High School football team drew a No. 1 seed for the upcoming MSHSL Section 1AA tournament after beating Triton 49-3 on Wednesday.
The top-ranked Warriors (8-0), who have won 62 straight games, drew a first-round opponent of eighth-seeded Winona Cotter, but Cotter has forfeited that game.
That means Caledonia will begin its postseason — and pursuit of a fourth straight Class AA state championship — by hosting either fourth-seeded St. Charles (5-3) or fifth-seeded Triton (4-4) in a 7 p.m. section semifinal on Oct. 26.
The Warriors are led by senior quarterback Noah King, who has passed for 1,326 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed for 463 yards and 11 touchdowns. He passed for three touchdowns, rushed for a touchdown, returned a fumble for a touchdown and had an interception in Wednesday's win over Triton.
Caledonia also owns a 42-7 win over St. Charles this season.