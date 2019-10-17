DODGE CENTER, Minn. — The Caledonia High School football team scored all of its points in the first half and ended its regular season with a 49-3 victory over Triton on Wednesday.
The top-ranked Warriors (8-0, 6-0) won their 62nd straight game to extend the nation's longest current winning streak in high school football.
Caledonia scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and four in the second to put the finishing touch on a White Division championship in the Southeast District. The Warriors also completed their seventh straight unbeaten regular season.
Senior quarterback Noah King passed for 227 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for another touchdown, intercepted a pass and returned a fumble for a touchdown.Casey Schultz also a returned a fumble for a Caledonia touchdown.
King threw two touchdown passes to Cole Kronebusch and one to his brother, Eli King.
Dalen Lemke added 75 rushing yards on four carries and added a touchdown run.
Kronebusch had four catches for 151 yards and the two TDs. He scored on plays of 55 and 30 yards in the first quarter.
Up next is the MSHSL Section 1AA tournament, which begins Tuesday. The Warriors will host a quarterfinal on Tuesday and a semifinal on Saturday should they win the first game against the No. 8 seed.